Bal Vihar celebrates its fifth anniversary

CHICAGO: Balvihar Hindi Pathshala, Chicago, celebrated its fifth Annual event April 28 at SVS Balaji temple as a part of the Bal Vihar curriculum

Primarily, it was designed to prepare students to gain confidence while making public appearances and presentations. In presentations, the subject matters were designed to reinforce the cultural values taught in Bal Vihar classes.

The program started with Deep Prajwalan followed by Bal Vihar prayers. With the stage elegantly decorated, senior students Atharva Awasthi, Mayank Jain and Samyak Jain were given the opportunity to use Hindi Language to flaunt their emcee skills.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad of America (VHPA) national president Abhay Asthana from Boston was invited as the chief guest. Sanjay Mehta, Bal Vihar national coordinator, and Shamkant, Trustee of VHPA were also present.

Prerna Arya, Teacher of Indian Culture at the Indian Consulate here, was the guest of honor. Before the program was launched, VHPA Chicago president Nirav Patel, secretary Shailesh Rajput, Bal Vihar administrator Rajneesh Jain and joint secretary Amitabh Mittal were given a floral welcome.

Talented Bal Vihar students presented mesmerizing cultural performances through dances and skits.

Aushita Desai and Lakshmi Patsa’s level 1 class brought “Indradhanush Ke Rang” on stage. Shraddha Vakharia and Lata Linguta performed a skit on “Why it is important to learn Hindi language”. Purvi Kapasi and Archana Shrigadi’s spread the color of Tiranga while performing a patriotic dance.

Nidhi Chawdhari and Niveditta Ahuja sang “Mile Sur Mera Tumhara“ while representing different states of India. Senior students showcased famous Indian poets.

Guests recognized and appreciated all teachers for their contribution to Bal Vihar and their important role in the development of students. Radhika Jain as a coordinator of the program made the audience aware of the Hindi school’s achievements in academics and announced five years of excellence awards for five students who completed five years in Bal Vihar – Aarushi Kaul, Arthur, Saachi Singh, Samyak Jain and Suhaani Singh. Nirav Patel gave Bal Vihar mugs as incentives to all students. Shailesh Rajput gave the vote of thanks.

Bal Vihar is an initiative of VHPA which has a vision of creating a dynamic, vibrant Hindu society inspired by the eternal values of Sanatana Dharma.

