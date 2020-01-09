Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Ball wasn’t in my court: Hardik on ‘Koffee with Karan’ row

Ball wasn’t in my court: Hardik on ‘Koffee with Karan’ row
January 09
11:06 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya has opened up about the infamous controversy that saw him and K.L. Rahul face sanctions over their sexist comments on a chat show.

“We as cricketers did not know what was going to happen. The ball was not in my court, it was in someone else’s court where they had to take the shot and that’s a very vulnerable place you don’t want to be,” Pandya told India Today.

Pandya and Rahul had to face a lot of wrath over their sexist comments on “Koffee with Karan” last year. Despite an apology to fans and their own teammates, they were suspended by the BCCI and ousted from a three-match ODI series against Australia.

Besides, the duo was later fined Rs 20 lakh each by the BCCI. Ombudsman D.K. Jain directed the players to pay Rs 1 lakh each to the widows of 10 constables in paramilitary forces who had lost their lives on duty. Pandya and Rahul were also asked to deposit Rs 10 lakh each in the fund created for the promotion of cricket for blind in the country.

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who is the host of the chat show, had also said that he felt “very responsible” about the repercussions that the cricketers had to face.

“I have to say that I feel very responsible because it was my show and my platform. I invited them as guests, and so the ramifications and the repercussions of the show are my responsibility. I have had so many sleepless nights wondering how can I undo this damage, who is going to listen to me…,” Karan had said.

Pandya recently got engaged to Bollywood actress Natasa Stankovic. He is recovering from a back injury and has missed out on the T20I and ODI series against Bangladesh and the West Indies.

The all-rounder, whose last international assignment was in a T20I match against South Africa in September 2019, has been named in the India A squad for the tour of New Zealand, paving the way for a comeback into the Indian team. IANS

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Will USA-Iran face-off lead to war?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Follow us On Twitter

Saina enters Malaysia Masters quarters, to face Marin - https://t.co/HUIsf40p8v Get your news featured use… https://t.co/Y5z59COzKm
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 9, 2020, 7:22 am

RT @news18dotcom: The highest number of International migrants are from India. 🖌: @News18Graphics https://t.co/m07ra58GQu
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 9, 2020, 7:18 am

Trump says no Americans harmed in attack by #Iran; offers peace with Tehran - https://t.co/udPfMxruLc Get your new… https://t.co/k9imQzNcUV
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 9, 2020, 5:52 am

Will welcome any Indian peace initiative for de-escalating tensions with US: #Iran - https://t.co/uz5R7QSbrH Get y… https://t.co/Sk8SMZkwaG
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 9, 2020, 5:51 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.