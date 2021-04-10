San Francisco launches new grant program for small businesses SAN FRANSISCO: San Francisco Mayor London Breed has signed legislation to fund new grants and loans to provide immediate financial relief for small businesses struggling as a result of Covid-19....

Working long hours? Keep your body, mind active NEW DELHI: Whether working from home or office, toiling away for long hours without breaks and physical activity can begin to damage your body, vitality and even without tell-tale signs....

Five killed in poll related violence in Bengal KOLKATA: Violence erupted in the fourth phase of elections in Bengal in which five people were killed in two separate incidents. Four persons were killed when central forces opened fire...

UN chief applauds IMF, World Bank measures to address COVID-related debt crises UNITED NATIONS: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed the steps announced by the International Monetary and Finance Committee (IMFC) and the World Bank Group Development Committee to address debt crises...

Bangladesh contemplates full lockdown DHAKA: Bangladesh’s government is contemplating imposing a “full lockdown” for one week from April 14 in an effort to curb the recent resurgence of new Covid-19 cases, a Minister announced....

Shaan, Mika pay tribute to Wajid Khan, Sajid gets emotional MUMBAI: Singers Shaan and Mika, who are seen as team captains in the show “Indian Pro Music League”, paid tribute to late singer-composer Wajid Khan of the Sajid-Wajid duo. This...

Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged NEW DELHI: Fuel prices in the country remained unchanged on Saturday with oil marketing companies continuing on the pause mode and keeping petrol and diesel prices static for 11th consecutive...

Why were farmers, aarhtiyas’ kept in dark, Akali Dal asks Punjab CM CHANDIGARH: With the Centre rejecting Punjab’s demand for continuation of payment through ‘arhtiyas’ and exemption from the direct benefit transfer (DBT) system, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Friday asked...

China slaps record $2.8 billion fine on Alibaba after antitrust probe HONG KONG: Chinese regulators on Saturday slapped a record fine of 18.2 billion yuan (2.8 billion dollars) on e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding after a months-long antitrust investigation that was...

Harry, Meghan says Prince Philip ‘will be greatly missed’ LONDON: Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, shared a message in the wake of Prince Philip’s death, saying the Duke of Edinburgh “will be greatly missed.” The husband...

NASA to land first person of colour on Moon WASHINGTON: The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) will land the first person of colour on the moon as part of an international spaceflight program called Artemis, according to the...

Devotees seen flouting COVID-19 guidelines at temple in Mathura MATHURA: Despite the surge in COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh, a massive crowd of devotees were seen flouting COVID-related guidelines at Shri Bankey Bihari Ji Temple in Vrindavan on Friday....

Vote for appeasement, corruption free govt will ensure progress of Bengal: Amit Shah NEW DELHI: As voting for the fourth phase of West Bengal elections commenced on Saturday, Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah urged people to vote in large numbers...

IPL 2021: Absolute pleasure playing alongside Maxwell, says de Villiers CHENNAI: After playing a match-winning knock of 48 runs of 27 balls, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batsman AB de Villiers said that it was an absolute pleasure for him to...

US closely watching China’s aggressive actions against Taiwan: White House WASHINGTON: The United States has been watching China’s aggressive actions against Taiwan very closely and raising concerns about it both publicly and privately, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki told reporters...

Delhi sees 8,521 new COVID-19 cases, highest this year NEW DELHI: Delhi on Friday recorded 8,521 new COVID-19 cases, the highest daily spike this year. The city has been seeing more than 5,000 new COVID-19 cases for the past...

India, China discuss further disengagement during Corps Commander-level talks NEW DELHI: After having successfully disengaged with China in the Pangong lake area, India and China held the 11th round of Corps Commander-level talks in Ladakh on Friday where disengagement...

Maha man, pregnant wife found dead in New Jersey home BEED: In a shocking incident, a couple from Maharashtra’s Beed was found dead at their home in New Jersey on Wednesday by police called by neighbours who saw their minor...

US announces Freedom of Navigation Operation in Indian waters NEW DELHI: The US has announced that it conducted the Freedom of Navigation Operation (FONOP) in Indian waters in the Lakshadweep Islands, leaving the Indian security establishment in a surprise...