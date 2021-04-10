India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Bangladesh contemplates full lockdown

Bangladesh contemplates full lockdown
April 10
11:29 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

DHAKA: Bangladesh’s government is contemplating imposing a “full lockdown” for one week from April 14 in an effort to curb the recent resurgence of new Covid-19 cases, a Minister announced.

Road, Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader’s announcement on Friday came after the government on Monday enforced a one-week lockdown, but on Thursday it allowed shops and malls to be open for eight hours daily amid protests by the businesses, reports Xinhua news agency.

Bangladesh reported 7,462 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 63 fatalities in the last 24 hours, bringing its total tally to 673,594 with 9,584 deaths. According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), 31,654 samples were tested for the coronavirus pandemic in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh.

The total number of recovered patients in the country stood at 568,541 including 3,511 new recoveries on Friday, said the DGHS. According to the official data, the Covid-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh is currently 1.42 per cent and recovery rate is 84.40 per cent. Bangladesh recorded the highest number of daily cases at 7,626 on Wednesday and the highest number of deaths at 74 on Thursday.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

youtube-subscribe-png

E-paper Latest Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA Homes

SHEA Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – Boomi Coffee

Best Instant Coffee in The USA

ADVERTISEMENT – MY BETTING

best indian betting sites

ADVERTISEMENT – SONA9

SONA9 Indian Betting Website

We make it easier for you by providing you with the latest news, celebrity gossip, and useful articles. Today we are bringing you a new form of entertainment, online casino India.

Casinoexpressindia.com is a website specialized in providing the folk of India with the best online casino out there.

Time to read some reviews about online casinos and start playing some fun games.

ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

Asiabet

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

San Francisco launches new grant ... - https://t.co/rhpyvd1E44 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AnthonyFauci #China #Coronavirus #COVID19USA #Democrats #DiseaseControlAndPrevention #DonaldTrump #FinancialRelef #JoeBiden #LondonBreed #MikePompeo #Republicans
h J R

- April 10, 2021, 10:37 am

Working long hours? Keep your body, mind active - https://t.co/A859H4qh4j Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #DamageYourBody #IANSLife #Indiapost #Lifestyle #PhysicalActivity #SIDDHIJAIN #WorkFromHome #WorkingLongHours #WorlLifeBalance
h J R

- April 10, 2021, 10:34 am

Five killed in poll ... - https://t.co/yMqxSeLDC8 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AmitShahInWestBengal #BengalHateCrimes #BengalPolice #BengalPoliceCorruption #BJPBengal #BJPInBengal #Darjeeling #DemocracyInWestBengal #India #MamataBanerjee #Political #TMC
h J R

- April 10, 2021, 10:31 am

UN chief applauds IMF, #World Bank ... - https://t.co/eiKXXiCOOV Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #Article370 #BJP #Erdogan #ImranKhan #IndiaATUN #JammuKashmir #Kashmir #KashmirAtUN #KashmirNews #KashmirUpdates #NarendraModi #Pakistan #SyrianConflict #Tirumurti
h J R

- April 10, 2021, 6:11 am

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.