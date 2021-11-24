India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Bangladesh envoy lauds role played by Indian political, military leadership in 1971 Liberation War

Bangladesh envoy lauds role played by Indian political, military leadership in 1971 Liberation War
November 24
14:30 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Bangladesh High Commissioner Muhammad Imran on Wednesday highlighted the role played by Indian political and military leadership in its Liberation War (1971).

In his speech at the event organized by the Indian Army’s think-tank Centre Land Warfare Studies (CLAWS) to release the book ‘Bangladesh Liberation @50 years ‘Bijoy’, Muhammad Imran High Commissioner mentioned the atrocities committed by the then Pakistani army before and during the freedom struggle of Bangladesh.
In his speech, the Bangladesh High Commissioner acknowledged the profound role played by the Indian Army in training Bangladesh’s freedom fighters.

“The Indian Army fought with our independent freedom fighters to liberate our Motherland,” the Bangladesh High Commissioner said.

“In the years from 1971, India and Bangladesh extended their scope of relations through mutual development,” he added.

The year 2021 is of special significance as both countries celebrate 50 years of diplomatic relations which also coincides with the Golden Jubilee of Liberation of Bangladesh and the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

During the 1971 War, Indian and Bangladesh forces were put under a joint command structure led by Lt. Gen. Jagjit Singh Aurora, and this force came to be known as Mitro Bahini. It was instrumental in securing the surrender of the Pakistan Army and the liberation of Bangladesh in December 1971.

Pakistan Army started a genocidal campaign in East Bengal in March 1971. A total of 3 million people were killed and over 200,000 women were raped with horrific brutality by the Pakistan Army. Over 10 million people from East Bengal took refuge in India fleeing from Pakistani atrocities.

India provided moral and material support to the “Muktijoddhas” in their struggle for independence. It was a reflection of deep emotional and civilizational ties between people of two countries. Over 1650 Indian soldiers made supreme sacrifices fighting for the Liberation of Bangladesh in 1971.

The High Commissioner also mentioned that Bangladesh has tried to maintain cordial relations with India after the Liberation War despite outstanding issues and changes in the democratic polity in Dhaka.

In his speech, the High Commissioner also mentioned the need for both India and Bangladesh to sort out outstanding issues such as water-sharing and boundary disputes through dialogue. (ANI) 

Comments

comments

Tags
ANurag ThakurBangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman inBangladeshBJPDhaka Metro TrainingIndia Bangladesh FriendshipIndia-BangladeshIndiaFightsCoronaMuhammad ImranNarendraModipoliticalShiekh HasinaShiekh Mujibur Rahman
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

E-paper Latest Edition – November 19th, 2021

Digital Edition

E-paper Latest Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2021 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.