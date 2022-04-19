Bangladesh PM lauds Modi’s dynamic leadership in controlling COVID-19 pandemic

JAMNAGAR: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday underscored the need to combine the knowledge base of traditional medicine with modern science and technology and lauded the efforts of the government of India, under the “dynamic leadership” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in containing the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hasina made these remarks during the inauguration of the World Health Organization (WHO) Global Centre for Traditional Medicine (GCTM) in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

Speaking via a video message, Bangladesh PM said, “The efforts of the government of India, under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in controlling the COVID-19 pandemic and achieving massive coverage is really commendable.”

She congratulated PM Modi and the WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus for the Global Centre of Traditional Medicine.

“It is my great pleasure to join you on this great occasion. The emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic has shown us that we need to revisit our focus in ensuring good health and well-being,” she said.

Hasina said that if traditional medicine is practised in tandem with modern medicine, the world may expect a better outcome in ensuring basic healthcare for all as envisioned in Sustainable Development Goals. “I am confident, the Global Centre for Traditional Medicine will emerge as a global hub for evidence-based research and standard for traditional medicine. We appreciate this centre’s strategic focus on sustainability, equity and innovation.”

Further, she emphasized that it is important that the ancient knowledge base of traditional medicine be combined with modern science and technology.

The Bangladesh PM noted that the exchange of COVID-19 related medicine between the two countries has been considered a role model of good neighbourhood diplomacy. “I thank the Government of India and WHO for taking this much-needed initiative.”

PM Modi on Tuesday laid the foundation stone of the WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in Jamnagar. PM Modi laid the foundation stone in the presence of the Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Kumar Jugnauth and WHO chief Tedros.

Global Centre for Traditional Medicine (GCTM) will be the first and only global outpost centre for traditional medicine across the world. It will emerge as an international hub of global wellness. (ANI)

