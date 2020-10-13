India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Bangladesh rejects Chinese COVID vaccine trials

Bangladesh rejects Chinese COVID vaccine trials
October 13
14:49 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

DHAKA: The clinical trial of an experimental Chinese COVID-19 vaccine developed by Sinovac Biotech in Bangladesh is now uncertain as the health ministry refused to co-financing the initiative as requested by the Chinese drugmaker.

Sinovac Biotech Ltd in a letter on September 24 said the trial would be delayed unless the government provided funds, although the company was supposed to bear the costs as per an agreement, The Daily Star reported.
BDnews24 quoted Health Minister Zahid Maleque as saying that Sinovac should run the trial with their own money because that’s what they said they would do when they had sought approval.

“(And) that’s why they were given permission,” he said.

“A country’s job is done when it approves the clinical test of a vaccine. They never asked for co-funding when they sought approval for the trial. This is not a contract we have with the Chinese government. This is a private company and we cannot have a co-funding (arrangement) with a private company.”

According to sources, it is gathered that around Taka 60 crore was the expenditure for conducting the trial on 4,200 volunteers.

The Health Minister has emphasised that Bangladesh will get the Sinovac vaccine, even if the trial does not go ahead as planned.

“We can buy the vaccine if it is approved. Sinovac will work with the WHO and it will provide different countries with the vaccine. We will also get it,” Maleque said, adding that Bangladesh will also get early access to the vaccine and it will collaborate with India on developing it. (ANI)

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    JUSTIN SHA FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    betting India

    YOGI CHUGH FOR FREMONT CITY COUNCIL

    Yogi Chugh For Mayor - Fremont

    BAJWA VICK FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    Vik Bajwa Fremont

    AWARENESS – ACVOTE

    Santa Clara Registrar of Voters

    PRESEDENTIAL GENERAL ELECTIONS – AWARENESS CAMPAIGN

    Presedential General Elections

    TANDON FOR CONGRESS – DISTRICT 17

    TANDON FOR CONGRESS - DISTRICT 17

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    #Bangladesh rejects Chinese ... - https://t.co/uPEXczlWYy Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #109thTaiwaneseRepublivDay #China #ChinaBangladeshTies #ChineseCOVID19Vaccine #ChineseLair #HongKong #IndiaTaiwanTies #RegionalStability #SinovacBiotech #TaiwanIsNotChina
    h J R

    - October 13, 2020, 9:19 am

    Safety Paramount: #WHO on Johnson & ... - https://t.co/Ioy5p0d9mD Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #CoronaCasesIndia #CoronaPatients #CoronaVaccineNews #CoronaVaccineUpdates #COVID19VaccineJJ #DrHarshVardhan #Health #Healthcare #IndiaCovid19 #JohnsoCOVIDVaccine
    h J R

    - October 13, 2020, 9:16 am

    Is a Chinese ... - https://t.co/YT1dtCqt92 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #109thTaiwaneseRepublivDay #AungSanSuuKyi #China #ChineseLair #HongKong #IndiaTaiwanTies #Myanmar #RegionalStability #TaiwanIsNotChina #TaiwanesePresidentTsaiIngwen #World #XiJingPing
    h J R

    - October 13, 2020, 9:08 am

    With spike of 55,342 cases, India's ... - https://t.co/fAAQ0bON4u Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #41LakhCases #BJP #CoronaNews #CoronaUpdateIndia #CoronavirusVaccineUpdates #CovidCasesIndialtdelhiHealthBulletin #DailyCasesIndia #Healthcare #ICMR #IndiaCoronaCases
    h J R

    - October 13, 2020, 9:05 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.