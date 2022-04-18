India Post News Paper

Bangladeshi waiter stabbed to death by Pakistani chef at Maldives hotel

April 18
12:05 2022
MALE: A Bangladeshi national working as a waiter was murdered by a Pakistani emigrant with a sharp object at Khanji Restaurant, a Pakistani cuisine restaurant located in Hulhumale in Maldives.

Maldives Police Service (MPS) said that they received information of the assault with a sharp weapon inside a restaurant in Hulhumale, on Saturday evening.
The attacker has been identified as the restaurant’s chef, 26-year-old Mohamed Abid. The victim was stabbed multiple times using a sharp object. The victim was taken to Hulhumale Hospital but had already succumbed to his injuries, reported Avas Online.

A team of police officers was dispatched to the area shortly after the report was received. However, by that time, the attacker had already fled the scene. So far the Pakistani attacker has not been located and the police are conducting a search operation.

The police have also alerted the people not to engage with the suspect if sighted and to instead alert the police of his whereabouts. The police have classified the attacker as a dangerous person, as per the online web-based platform. (ANI)

 

