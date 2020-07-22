India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Banned Chinese apps told to strictly comply with order: Govt

Banned Chinese apps told to strictly comply with order: Govt
July 22
10:58 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has directed the 59 banned Chinese apps to strictly adhere to the orders or face serious action in case of violation, sources said.

People in the know of developments said that the Ministry has written to all the companies concerned and said that making the apps available, directly or indirectly, would violate IT Act and other laws.

The government had last month banned 59 Chinese apps including TikTok, WeChat and UC Browser and Xiaomi’s Mi Community over national security concerns amid the border tussle at Ladakh which also led to the death of 20 Indian soldiers in the Galwan Valley clash with Chinese PLA troops.

“These measures have been undertaken since there is credible information that theseapps are engaged in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order,” MeitY’s June 29 statement had said.

According to the ministry, the move would safeguard the interests of crores of Indian mobile users.

Other Chinese apps in the banned list are Club Factory, SHAREit, Likee, Mi Video Call (Xiaomi), Weibo, Baidu, BIGO LIVE and more.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will China back off from The South China Sea?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – HOMES BY WARMINGTON

    Homes By Warmington

    ADVERTISEMENT – DAFABET ESPORTS

    Dafabet Gaming Portal

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    Banned Chinese apps told to strictly ... - https://t.co/LFImQ4PRiG Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/fVT99JGoyi
    h J R

    - July 22, 2020, 5:28 am

    Journalist shot in #Ghaziabad passes away - https://t.co/Uf8JgTzNxn Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/bkTDBKGzjC
    h J R

    - July 22, 2020, 5:25 am

    RT @ANI: IPL 2020, that was postponed due to coronavirus, will now be held in the UAE. We have applied for the government's permission. Weâ€¦
    h J R

    - July 21, 2020, 1:38 pm

    RT @HardeepSPuri: More than 746k people have been evacuated from different parts of the world & close to 99k have flown out under Vande Bhaâ€¦
    h J R

    - July 21, 2020, 1:08 pm

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.