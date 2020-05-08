Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  • BAPS Charities’ Comprehensive and Global Response to COVID-19 Nearly one million people in the US have been diagnosed with the COVID-19 disease and over 50,000 have lost their lives – and the numbers continue to grow. Although it...
  • Indian-American nurses at the forefront of Corona fight India Post News Service NEW YORK: Mary (name changed for the report), who is an RN at a large hospital in the state of Connecticut recalls. “I was shocked to...
  • Neuberg to develop Covid-19 vaccine in India PRAKASH M SWAMY Neuberg Supratech Reference Laboratory, Ahmedabad, a unit of Neuberg Diagnostics Private Limited (a StartUp in the PathLab chain segment) has signed a MoU with Gujarat Biotechnology Research...
  • Sewa International volunteers help preparing masks Geetha Patil BOSTON: A group of dedicated volunteers from the Sewa International, USA, Boston chapter started a project called ‘DIY masks for healthcare professionals in the wake of Corona crisis ...
  • Indian association of surgeons helps corona victims On any given week, approximately 1.2 million foreigners travel to the United States for business, to visit family, or tourism. When COVID-19 hit, U.S. flights shut down so quickly that...
  • A reader’s letter to the Media Something macabre, something diabolic has happened. Two Hindu seers of Varanasi Junah Akhara were murdered by lynching in Palghar of Maharashtra, by a mob of hundreds with a contingent of...
  • The lighter and sad sides of Lockdown A.Q. Siddiqui Lockdown has forced many within 4-walls for most of time, almost everywhere, except few affluent and richest who are holidaying in their farm houses and resorts. How did...
  • Transparency: Pardarshita documentary released Surendra Ullal CHICAGO: A political documentary series with6-Episode in Hindi language titled “Transparency: Pardarshita” has just been released. The series documents the sentiments of the India Against Corruption Movement (Anna...
  • Losing fat? Great! Gaining what? Ayush Kumra Hello again and welcome back to the journey of self-improvement. I hope you all are doing fine and these last few days have been different for you in...
  • John Cena pays tribute to Rishi Kapoor LOS ANGELES: WWE champion-turned-Hollywood star John Cena has paid a tribute to late Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor on social media. Cena’s tribute was a photograph of a smiling Rishi Kapoor....
  • Indians to benefit from free visa extension in UK LONDON: Indians and other foreign health and care professionals employed on work visas across the frontline of the coronavirus pandemic in the UK are set to benefit from a further...
  • City of Fremont Facilities Closed to the Public through May 31, 2020 India Post News Service City of Fremont facilities remain closed through May 31, 2020. This aligns with the April 29, 2020, Shelter In Place Order, issued by the Alameda County...
  • US Census Bureau: Social & Media Engagement One Month after the official Census Day of April 1st, the US Census Bureau is launching it’s national “Second Wave of Social and Media Engagement” to promote the 2020 Census...
  • Taapsee tried VR MUMBAI: It was a disorienting experience for actress Taapsee Pannu when she tried virtual reality (VR) for the first time. Taapsee took to Instagram to speak about how technology can...
  

BAPS Charities’ Comprehensive and Global Response to COVID-19

BAPS Charities’ Comprehensive and Global Response to COVID-19
May 08
16:51 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Nearly one million people in the US have been diagnosed with the COVID-19 disease and over 50,000 have lost their lives – and the numbers continue to grow. Although it is a trying time for society, stories of communities and individuals coming together continue to inspire all.

In the words of the late president of India A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, “When we tackle obstacles, we find hidden reserves of courage and resilience we did not know we had.” Many individuals are fighting the pandemic directly as healthcare workers and frontline responders, while others are serving society as ordinary volunteers doing extraordinary things.

A global pandemic requires a global effort, and BAPS Charities has mobilized is volunteers throughout the world including the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, South Africa, Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, New Zealand, Australia, and India. Through grassroots efforts across each one of these countries, BAPS Charities and its affiliated organizations have endeavored to support local healthcare workers, hospitals, police and fire departments, seniors, children, as well as the most vulnerable individuals.

Key pillars of BAPS Charities’ efforts include donations of personal protective equipment (PPE) for medical facilities, first responders and essential workers, ensuring food availability for those affected or at-risk, providing assistance for essential equipment needed at hospitals, as well as assistance to organizations dealing with mental health and well-being.

NRI, India, Politics, CoronaVirus, COVID19, USA, NewYork, California, NewYorkHospital, Epidemic, WHO, IndianAmerican, IndianOrigin, BAPS, HinduAmericans, COVID-19Diseases, BAPScharities,

PPE Donations:

From the initial assessment of the pandemic, volunteers found that PPE, surgical masks in particular, have been in shortage. Immediately BAPS Charities mobilized volunteers to provide for 5,000 N95 respiratory masks to some of the hardest hit hospital systems in the New York / New Jersey area.  Joseph Chirichella, President and CEO of Deborah Heart and Lung Center in Burlington County, New Jersey, called the donation a “wonderful gift at a critical time.” In another instance, BAPS Charities donated 5,000 surgical masks to Washington Hospital in Fremont, California. Kimberly Hartz, Chief Executive Officer of Washington Hospital Healthcare System accepted the donation and remarked, “It is so important to ensure the safety of our patients and our staff, and this donation helps a lot… For BAPS Charities to think about us means a lot. We have wonderful people working here, but we couldn’t do it without all the community support.”

Across the nation, BAPS Charities volunteers additionally recognized the need for PPE and other supplies amongst first responders such as police officers. In Massachusetts, BAPS Charities donated surgical masks, N95 masks, and hand sanitizer across the police departments of three cities – Lowell, Tyngsborough, and Chelmsford, Massachusetts. “We are deeply touched by this initiative and grateful for BAPS Charities stepping up to help out during this critical time.  Such strong support is not only imperative to our response but a great morale boost for our staff,” said a representative of the Lowell Police Department.

Total PPE donated (USA): 49,300

This includes N95 and other surgical level masks, nitrile gloves, bottles of hand sanitizers, protective eyewear / face shields, and other PPE.

Hot Food for Healthcare workers and Care Packages for Seniors:

As frontline medical workers toil and strain to care for those severely affected by COVID-19 in hospitals, it becomes imperative that their own health and well being is kept well. BAPS Charities provided hot food packages to these heroes. In addition, volunteers also reached out to provide care packages and food donations to vulnerable and affected families across the country.  These hot food deliveries, care packages, as well as canned food donations have been organized from coast to coast. In the greater Atlanta area, BAPS Charities, in collaboration with BAPS Shayona, delivered 1,000 care packages to many senior citizens and families. In addition, over 900 pounds of canned food were donated to the Gwinnett County School system to help provide necessary daily nutrition to many students who are dependent on school meals.

 In Chicago, Illinois, over 400 food packages were donated across various hospitals including, Central DuPage Hospital, St. Alexius Medical Center, and Alexian Brother Medical Center. At St. Alexius Medical Center, Michelle Johnston RN described what the donation would mean to hospital staff, saying, “The donations we get as a staff team truly keeps us going.  With every meal provided to us from the community, we are reminded that there are so many people who care about us.”

In Los Angeles, California, 7,500 hot meals, packaged snacks and beverages we served to frontline workers. Hilda L. Solis, Los Angeles County Supervisor, notes: “The employees at Queen of the Valley Hospital in West Covina are the heroes of this moment. I thank BAPS Charities for providing meals to the hospital staff.”

Total food and care packages delivered (USA): 26,000

This includes hot vegetarian food, packaged snacks and beverages, essential supplies

Assisting Hospitals in Need of Equipment, and Other Support Organizations

In other situations, to serve hospitals in need of equipment, BAPS Charities recognized that financial assistance was the best way to provide support. In Dallas County, Texas, BAPS Charities donated $10,000 to the Parkland Hospital Foundation. David Lopez, Chief Operating Officer at Parkland Hospital expressed his appreciation: “We here at Parkland appreciate BAPS Charities and their donation…  Donations of this nature go a long way to really allow us to meet community needs!”

In addition, organizations who serve the mental health and well-being of their communities were key beneficiaries of BAPS Charities’ financial assistance. In the greater Dallas, Texas area, BAPS Charities donated $7,500 across local community support organizations including Irving Cares, Brighter Tomorrows, and the Visiting Nurse Association (VNA) of Texas.  Kyle Tyler, Chief Executive Officer of Irving Cares, shared his gratitude: “This donation to Irving Cares will help Irving residents who are directly impacted by COVID-19.  Your support for the community that you live in has changed the lives of residents here locally but has also made an impact globally.  I want to thank BAPS Charities for helping to improve the lives of all peoples around the globe!”

Cumulative donations to hospitals, mental health and other support organizations (USA): $32,500

1Nilkanth Patel, President of BAPS Charities expressed his views on the relief efforts: “We sincerely commend and thank all of the volunteers who have spent countless hours in providing relief and support to the true heroes – the first responders and healthcare professionals fighting to save lives affected by COVID-19. Our volunteers have exemplified the spirit of service by being able to support these frontline heroes as needed. This is a global pandemic. We need everyone to do their part, because ultimately we are stronger together.”

In addition to the relief efforts in USA, BAPS Charities Canada has donated over 13,000 PPE to support 13 hospitals, in addition to delivering over 3,200 food packages in 43 cities. In the UK, over 9,900 meals have been delivered. In India, volunteers have provided over 4 million meals in addition to 1.7 million vegetables and 2.8 million Kgs of grains for sustenance during the nationwide lockdown. 

For further details about the above efforts and information regarding supporting the ongoing BAPS Charities COVID-19 visit the following links.

Global Relief Work: https://www.baps.org/covid19

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

COVID 19 – GLOBAL CASES

Polls

Is it best to open lockdown in steps and stages?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition
or Read Now

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – DAFABET ESPORTS

Dafabet Gaming Portal

ADVERTISEMENT – NRIA NET

www.nria.net

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACPOTS

casino

ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

betting India

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


Dr Horton residences at anson

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

Follow us On Twitter

#BAPS Charities’ Comprehensive a ... - https://t.co/xsQk3u3MIK Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/3LjTnxuUFn
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- May 8, 2020, 11:21 am

Indian-American nurses at the forefront of Corona fight - https://t.co/fXXIXXh0Ds Get your news featured use… https://t.co/7d5YWspCOk
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- May 8, 2020, 11:18 am

Neuberg to develop Covid-19 ... - https://t.co/MtfpaaJABm Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #CoronaCrisis… https://t.co/BJnegBHN9m
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- May 8, 2020, 11:13 am

Sewa International volunteers help ... - https://t.co/RfNfE43JWu Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #Boston… https://t.co/GzsJcmJiXx
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- May 8, 2020, 11:07 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  • BAPS Charities’ Comprehensive and Global Response to COVID-19 Nearly one million people in the US have been diagnosed with the COVID-19 disease and over 50,000 have lost their lives – and the numbers continue to grow. Although it...
  • Indian-American nurses at the forefront of Corona fight India Post News Service NEW YORK: Mary (name changed for the report), who is an RN at a large hospital in the state of Connecticut recalls. “I was shocked to...
  • Neuberg to develop Covid-19 vaccine in India PRAKASH M SWAMY Neuberg Supratech Reference Laboratory, Ahmedabad, a unit of Neuberg Diagnostics Private Limited (a StartUp in the PathLab chain segment) has signed a MoU with Gujarat Biotechnology Research...
  • Sewa International volunteers help preparing masks Geetha Patil BOSTON: A group of dedicated volunteers from the Sewa International, USA, Boston chapter started a project called ‘DIY masks for healthcare professionals in the wake of Corona crisis ...
  • Indian association of surgeons helps corona victims On any given week, approximately 1.2 million foreigners travel to the United States for business, to visit family, or tourism. When COVID-19 hit, U.S. flights shut down so quickly that...
  • A reader’s letter to the Media Something macabre, something diabolic has happened. Two Hindu seers of Varanasi Junah Akhara were murdered by lynching in Palghar of Maharashtra, by a mob of hundreds with a contingent of...
  • The lighter and sad sides of Lockdown A.Q. Siddiqui Lockdown has forced many within 4-walls for most of time, almost everywhere, except few affluent and richest who are holidaying in their farm houses and resorts. How did...
  • Transparency: Pardarshita documentary released Surendra Ullal CHICAGO: A political documentary series with6-Episode in Hindi language titled “Transparency: Pardarshita” has just been released. The series documents the sentiments of the India Against Corruption Movement (Anna...
  • Losing fat? Great! Gaining what? Ayush Kumra Hello again and welcome back to the journey of self-improvement. I hope you all are doing fine and these last few days have been different for you in...
  • John Cena pays tribute to Rishi Kapoor LOS ANGELES: WWE champion-turned-Hollywood star John Cena has paid a tribute to late Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor on social media. Cena’s tribute was a photograph of a smiling Rishi Kapoor....
  • Indians to benefit from free visa extension in UK LONDON: Indians and other foreign health and care professionals employed on work visas across the frontline of the coronavirus pandemic in the UK are set to benefit from a further...
  • Healthy Meals Santa Clara India Post News Service On Thursday, April 30, City officials accepted a $100,000 check from our nonprofit partner, Mission City Community Fund, for the Healthy Meals Santa Clara program. The...
  • Farm Workers – ‘Essential’ But Living In Fear Pilar Marrero Above: Special feature of the heroes of the pandemic – 19 farmers in Oxnard, Ventura County, CA by Jesus Noyola. They have very low wages, few benefits, no health care...
  • City of Fremont Facilities Closed to the Public through May 31, 2020 India Post News Service City of Fremont facilities remain closed through May 31, 2020. This aligns with the April 29, 2020, Shelter In Place Order, issued by the Alameda County...
  
© 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.