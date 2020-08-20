BAPS Charities Donates $25,000 to Susan G. Komen in Support of Breast Cancer Victims and Survivors

On August 14, 2020, BAPS Charities presented the Susan G. Komen Foundation with a donation of $25,000 to support victims and survivors of breast cancer. The donation will be used to fund several ongoing initiatives, including the Komen Covid-19 Action Fund focused on those who are also suffering from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

With over 270,000 women and men diagnosed in the US each year alone, breast cancer is the most prevalent type of cancer among women in the country as well as the world. Both organizations were on hand in Dallas, Texas for a limited, socially distanced check presentation ceremony.

Representatives from BAPS Charities presented the check to Susan G. Komen representatives, Melissa Riehl, Director of Philanthropic Relations and Emma Meyer, Project Lead of Cause Marketing and Corporate Sponsorship.

The Mayor of the City of Irving was also on hand to show his support for BAPS Charities and the impact its activities has on the local community. Representatives from BAPS Charities presented the check to Susan G. Komen representative. Melissa Riehl, Director of Philanthropic Relations and Emma Meyer, Project Lead of Cause Marketing and Corporate Sponsorship said, “I want to tell you how grateful we are, how grateful Komen is for your partnership as I know it’ been difficult for you (Baps Charities) as walks have been canceled, and you’re pulling together for this group and other organizations to donate and make this event happen.

Thank you for your trust and for your belief in what Komen does”. Initially, the Foundation was to be the national beneficiary of the efforts of about 25,000 walkers in the nearly 80 Walkathons that BAPS Charities convenes each year throughout the US. However, due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, all Walkathons were cancelled for 2020. Despite these circumstances, BAPS Charities wished to support the Susan G. Komen Foundation, whose research, resources, and advocacy has continued to pave the way towards a cure for the deadly disease.

The Susan G. Komen Foundation is the world’s largest nonprofit breast cancer organization, funding breast cancer research while providing real-time help to those facing the disease. BAPS Charities, a charitable organization dedicated to the spirit of service, is committed in its commitment to improving health and wellness for those in need.

The non-profit has for many years has provided low-cost, high-quality services in a variety of ways including health fairs, health awareness lectures, primary health care facilities, and initiatives in the developing world to provide quality health care for disadvantaged communities as well as the public at large.

Nimisha Patel of Houston, Texas, a volunteer of BAPS Charities and a breast cancer survivor, said, “It means a lot to me to know that BAPS Charities is helping other women who are fighting the same battle that I fought. I hope that this donation will help research new treatment plans to help not only those who have cancer but their families as well. I am excited that these two organizations, that I strongly support, are working together to help as many people as they can. They both give 100% of their effort.”

In addition to the above donation, BAPS Charities has donated $180,000 to various organizations across North America, donated 113,522 pieces of personal protective equipment (PPE) and supported the first responders and needy by distributing 83,214 meals and care packages.

