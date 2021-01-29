India Post News Paper

BAPS Hindu Mandirs join Nationwide Memorial to Honor Lives lost to COVID-19

BAPS Hindu Mandirs join Nationwide Memorial to Honor Lives lost to COVID-19
January 29
2021
On January 19, 2021, BAPS Mandirs across the United States were illuminated amber, in remembrance and honor of the many Americans who have lost their lives due to COVID-19. The lighting event was in conjunction with the national memorial held at 5:30 pm (local time) on that same day at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool in Washington, D.C.  Many government buildings and iconic landmarks throughout the country also participated. More details at https://www.baps.org/News/2021/COVIDMemorial-19563.aspx

His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj, the spiritual leader of BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha and the inspirer of BAPS Charities’ humanitarian activities, has asked families to pray every morning and evening for the quick resolution to the COVID-19 pandemic and for the well-being of all who have been impacted by it. Throughout 2020, devotees of BAPS have offered prayers for the lives lost during the pandemic, the recovery of all those who have been infected, the well-being of frontline workers who serve the community, and the financial well-being and recovery of those affected by the pandemic.

The charitable wing of BAPS, BAPS Charities, mobilized volunteers globally from the onset of the pandemic.  In the United States alone, BAPS Charities has actively served the community, in particular frontline workers, first responders, community support organizations, medical centers and the underserved. Over the past several months, BAPS Charities has provided over 110,000 pieces of personal protective equipment, donated $180,000 in financial assistance and prepared and delivered over 80,000 meals to those battling the Coronavirus for all. More information can be found at www.bapscharities.org/usa/covid-19/.

CONTACT: BAPS & BAPS Charities North American Headquarters; Phone: 732-777-1414; Email: [email protected]

