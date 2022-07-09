BAPS hosts Unity Forum for faith-based organizations

India Post News Service

CHICAGO: Bochasanwasi Akshar Purshotak Swaminarayan (BAPS) hosted leaders of faith-based organizations at its centers across North America in ‘Unity Forums’ to have a dialogue on protecting and preserving Vedic Sanatana Dharma and to discuss public safety and other challenges affecting places of worship in thepresence of renowned scholar of Hindu Philosophy and Sanskrit, Bhadreshdas Swami.

In the Northeast region, three events were organized: Long Island, NY, Robbinsville, NJ, and Washington DC, attended by representatives from over 100 mandirs and organizations. In light of current safety and security challenges, experts from local, state, and federal agencies conveyed the importance of maintaining awareness and being prepared, as well as provided best practices for security in places of worship. In addition, question and answer sessions were held with the respective experts, allowing community members to voice concerns and receive further guidance.

Addressing the assembly, Bhadreshdas Swami said, “There is a need for continuous dialogue and cooperative efforts not only for physical safety but also for establishing a solid foundation of Vedic SanatanaDharmapractices anchored in scriptural teachings and principles. We are fortunate to have taken this step in bridging our houses of worship. May our collective communities thrive spiritually, economically and socially. May we grow closer to the divine power within us.

Mahant Swami Maharaj, the spiritual leader of BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha sent his blessing for the event. Expressing his appreciation Natarajan Iyer, Secretary, Rajdhani Mandir (Chantilly, VA), said, “I am happy to have attended the event and this initiative to foster social harmony and peace. Every word thatBhadreshdasji said was very valuable.

As Swamiji rightly said, let’s all work together to usher in a better world,” said, Nimesh Dixit, Outreach Director, Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh (H.S.S.).Swami Vigyanand Ji of Asamai Hindu Temple (Hicksville, NY)said, “Establishing a solid foundation of Hindu practices is very essential. We offer our support toBAPS.”

BAPS is a spiritual, volunteer-driven organization dedicated to improving society through individual growth by fostering the Hindu ideals of faith, unity, and selfless service.

Its worldwide network of 3,800 centers supports these character-building activities. Under the guidance and leadership of His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj, BAPS aspires to build a community that is free of addictions as well as morally, ethically, and spiritually pure. For more details, please visit www.baps.org.

