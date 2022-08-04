India Post News Paper

BAPS & YDS celebrate Gurupurnima

BAPS & YDS celebrate Gurupurnima
August 04
16:15 2022
India Post News Service

CHICAGO: Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan organization associated with “Haridham” Sokhda “YDS Chicago” at Bartlett Jain Mandir on July 23, 2022Guru Purnima celebration was done in a grand manner in the presence of devotees and heads of social and religious organizations from various states of America and Chicago.  

The organizations inclujded16 Religious institutions, 15 local Organizations, 7 News Media publishers and editors, 9 Chief guests plus businessmen and dignitaries.

The program started with the hall of Jain Mandir filled with more than 900 guests and devotees. Attendees were immersed in the Bhajan-kirtans. The secretary of Yogi Divine Society (YDS) Chicago ChirantanNanavati started the program by welcoming the saints from “Haridham” Sokhda. Anandswarup Swami and P. Gunagarahkaswami and P. Dinkarbhai.

BSAPS YDS 6 PICSHe also talked about how Hari prasadas wami created this society from scratch with love and warmth.

Then Bhavbhutibhai, a young man from New Jersey, explained the glory of Guru inlife. Hariprasad Swami spoke about the order given to him to hold the hand of His Holiness Premaswamiji. After that a video presentation showing the life of Hariprasad Swamiji was shown. It showed the qualities of Premaswamiji 

 After the presentation,  Jayeshbhai introduced the guest dignitaries present followed by Hariprasadswamiji and Premaswamiji’s idol got honored with  garlands and bunches of flowers by the invited dignitaries. The guests included Congressman  Raja Krishna Murthy – representing the 8th District of Illinois since 2017, Deputy Consulate General Officer.

Vinod Gautam, Vice Consul T Bhutia, . Mafatbhai Patel of Patel Brothers, Mayor of Lincolnwood Jasal Patel, CEO of Millennium Bank Moti Aggarwal, VHPA President – Harendra Mangrola, Regional Director of Vishwa Umiya Foundation and President of Umiya Mataji Mandir West Chicago  J.P. Patel, Chairman of Sri Jalaram Temple; ChirayuParikh, Chairman of Trustees of Jain Metropolitan Society;  Tejash Shah, President of Jain Metropolitan Society of Chicago;  Piyush GandhiPresident FIA Chicago; Mr. Rakesh Malhotra, Former President FIA Chicago; Mr. Rajesh Patel, Acting President; Mr. Hemant Patel, President of 42-Village Patidar Samaj; Mr. Dashrath Patel among others.

All invited guests and Congressman  Raja Krishnamurthy were welcomed by President Dr. C. M. Patel and PRO  Kantibhai N Patel.  Flowers were offered to  Hariprasadaswamy and  Premaswamiji by Congressman Shri. Raja Krishnamoorthy who in his address reminisced with Hariprasadaswamiji and Premaswarupaswamiji and expressed his wish that the temple under construction at Schaumburg will be completed and opened for devotees.

From India came Haridham, Anandswaroop Swami and P. Gunagrahakaswamy. NowHariprasadswamiji is working among us in Premaswarupaswamiji. At the end, all the guests took advantage of the Guru Pujan and felt blessed by taking Prasad.

