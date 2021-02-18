Bar Associations unite to demand Illinois University to address Race issues

Surendra Ullal

CHICAGO: Several Chicago area Bar Associations have joined together to demand that the University of Illinois Board of Trustees act swiftly to address and eradicate an environmental the University of Illinois at Chicago John Marshall Law School (UIC-JMLS) that has caused students of color to feel mistreated based on race and ignored by the UIC-JMLS administration.

On December 2, 2020, UIC-JMLSProfessor Jason Kilborn administered the civil Procedure final exam, which included the following:

Employer’s lawyer traveled to meet the manager, who stated that she quit her job at Employer after she attended a meeting in which other managers expressed their anger at Plaintiff, calling her a ‘n____’ and ‘b____’ (profane expressions for African Americans and women) and vowed to get rid of her.

Later, Plaintiff’s lawyer served . . . an interrogatory demanding the identity and location of any person with any information related to the termination of Plaintiff’s employment at Employer or potential discrimination against Plaintiff by Employer or any agent of Employer.

Can the Employer identify the former manager but properly withhold her location, as this is the product of a significant amount of work and expense by the Employer’s attorney?

Seeing “n____” and “b____” on the Civil Procedure exam shocked students and caused them distress and anxiety while taking the exam. The use of “n____” and “b____”, euphemisms for vile expressions used to denigrate Black people and women, on this Civil Procedure exam was highly offensive.

