BART’s Warm Springs extension opens March 25

March 14
23:15 2017
920x1240.jpeg-webFREMONT, CA: BART’s Warm Springs Extension will open for service on Saturday, March 25. The 5.4-mile extension connects the existing Fremont Station to the new Warm Springs/South Fremont Station.
The new station includes 2,082 parking spots, including 42 electronic car charging stations as well as intermodal connections to A/C Transit and VTA buses.

“This will be history in the making,” said BART Director Tom Blalock, who serves Fremont and has been a leader in making the extension a reality. “This will bring BART service to the residents of fast growing south Fremont. They’ll have a reliable, environmentally-responsible alternative to driving on the sometime nightmarish Nimitz Freeway.”

The Warm Springs Extension also paves the way for BART to Silicon Valley, a Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority project that’s underway and is expected to open for service later this year.

One day before beginning service, BART will host an Opening Celebration. At 10 until noon on Friday March 24. BART will welcome neighbors, elected leaders and anyone interested in the new station. On the day of the celebration, free shuttles will run from Fremont Station to the new station every 15-20 minutes from 8:45 am to 1 pm.

The station is located at 45193 Warm Springs Blvd.

India Post News Service

