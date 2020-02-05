Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Bavuma, de Kock help Proteas beat England in 1st ODI

Bavuma, de Kock help Proteas beat England in 1st ODI
February 05
10:44 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

CAPE TOWN: Quinton de Kock played a captain’s knock as he guided South Africa to a comfortable seven-wicket win over England in the first ODI of the three-match series.

Chasing 259, the Proteas rode on brilliant innings from de Kock (107) and Temba Bavuma (98) who enjoyed a 173-run second-wicket stand at the Newlands on Tuesday to inflict England a loss in their first ODI they were playing since the successful 2019 World Cup.

While the skipper scored 11 boundaries and a six in his fluent 113-ball knock, Bavuma smashed five fours and two sixes throughout the 103 deliveries he faced. Unfortunately, 29-year-old Bavuma just fell two runs short of a second ODI century as Chris Jordan skidded a ball through to trap him on his crease.

It turned out to be a special occasion for de Kock who passed 5,000 ODI runs on his way to his 15th ODI century.

Rassie van der Dussen (38*) and JJ Smuts (7*) then completed the formalities as the hosts went across the line with 14 balls to spare.

Earlier, Joe Denly’s first ODI half-century since 2009 anchored England’s total of 258/8 as the visitors let go of the formidable start provided by the experienced duo of Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow.

Both had threatened to put on one of their typically bulldozing opening stands, but Roy’s dismissal for 32 prompted a mini-collapse. From 51/0 England crumbled to 83/4, with the 16th over, bowled by Tabraiz Shamsi, containing two wickets.

However, Denly (87) kept his composure and stitched crucial partnerships with Chris Woakes (40) and Tom Curran (15*) down the order. In Woakes in particular — who was playing his 100th ODI — Denly found the right partner, and the pair put on 89. In the end, they were able to take the reigning world champions to a respectable total which in the end didn’t turn out to be enough.

The two teams will now face each other in the second match on Friday at Kingsmead, Durban.

Brief scores: England: 258/8 (Joe Denly 87, Chris Woakes 40, Lutho Sipamla 3/47); South Africa: 289/3 (Quinton de Kock 107, Temba Bavuma 98, Chris Jordan 1/31) IANS

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Did Modi Govt. failed to save Air India?

  • Yes (71%, 177 Votes)
  • No (29%, 72 Votes)

Total Voters: 249

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – Mountain House

Mounatin House

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

Follow us On Twitter

Indo-US trade deal likely during Trump's India visit - https://t.co/uWYFUcXbUe Get your news featured use… https://t.co/7vBKXU3wcM
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 5, 2020, 5:30 am

China coronavirus toll soars to 490, total confirmed cases over 24000 - https://t.co/Wh42zFGZuw Get your news feat… https://t.co/glcZAduweR
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 5, 2020, 5:29 am

UNESCO DG in India: Visits Raj Ghat and Humayun's Tomb; meets HRD, culture ministers - https://t.co/Jy5X0FSDMS Get… https://t.co/41mebS6eN6
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 5, 2020, 5:24 am

Imran fumes against India, US city council passes resolution against CAA - https://t.co/kTMoCw0tBT Get your news f… https://t.co/Q7qZ44SlKm
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 5, 2020, 5:22 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.