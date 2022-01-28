India Post News Paper

Bay Area talent Aditi Sri shines in Bakshi & GlamR collaboration

January 28
13:26 2022
India Post News Service

The youth icon face of Indeep Bakshi & GlamR creative collaboration is our very own talented versatile young singing celeb of Bay Area – Aditi Sri. For the first time a young icon of her age from Bay Area will be singing with star Indeep Bakshi in one of his record labels and is also acting!

The record label will also feature eminent models from Bay Area with a beautiful theme. Congratulations and all power go to her proud parents Mr Srini Veeraraghavan & Mrs Shalini Srinivasan.

Singing since the age of 4 the lovely gal is known for several concerts & awards and banners of Hollywood.  She’s sung with Kailash Kher, Lucky Ali and won several distinguished awards from Bay Area and recently won at JIFFA as well. Currently she’s also signed a 5-film sync deal to sing at Hollywood movies. And all her music albums are curated by Hollywood record labels.

Kudos to Indeep Bakshi for this ultimate trendsetter with young talent. Thanks also to brand partners for this once in lifetime journey. Watch for more as we embark on more info on brand partners and actresses, models cast a part of this trendsetter.

Special thanks to the face of collaboration Eddie Oberoi.

You can know more and follow Aditi on:- www.aditisri.com

  1. https://instagram.com/aditisri1012?utm_medium=copy_link
  2. https://youtube.com/channel/UC2UxWyioqeEy5jyPVSghf9g
  3. Poster credits for Aditi Sri: Ruchi Sinha, GlamR

Photos: Vishnu Kay

