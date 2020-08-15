India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Befitting reply if anyone attacks India: Rajnath

August 15
10:57 2020
NEW DELHI: Asserting that India took actions only for self-defence and not to attack others, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said that any enemy country attacking India will be given a befitting reply.

“Whatever we do in the realm of national security, we always do it for self-defence and not for attacking others. If the enemy country ever attacked us, like every time, we will give it a befitting reply,” the Minister said in a message to the Indian Armed Forces on the occasion of 74th Independence Day on August 15.

India is facing border tension with China on the Line of Actual Control, engaging in a three-month-long stand-off at multiple points, hitherto unprecedented on the borders. China had changed the status quo at different places on the LAC, moving inside the Indian territories.

The minister said that history is a witness to the fact that India has neither attacked any country nor captured the land of another country. “India believes in winning hearts, not land. But this does not mean that we will let our self-esteem down,” he said in his message.

“On the eve of India’s Independence Day, I salute the indomitable courage of the brave soldiers of our Armed Forces who are selflessly serving the nation. Their unmatched courage and patriotism has ensured that our country is safe.”

Rajnath Singh also voiced appreciation for the Armed Forces’ positive role in keeping the nation secure. “Our government is leaving no stone unturned to strengthen the Armed Forces and ensure the welfare of their families and the ex-servicemen,” said the Minister. Steps have been taken for the welfare of the force as well as improving their fire power, he added.

He also talked about building infrastructure along the border for easy movement and mobilisation of the forces.

