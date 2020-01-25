Behold South Asia at India Art Fair 2020

SIDDHI JAIN

NEW DELHI: With the 12th edition of one of Indias biggest art events, India Art Fair, opening next Thursday, art lovers in the capital are in for a four-day treat.

Showcase 81 exhibitors spanning 20 global cities, discover modern and contemporary art from South Asia, the IAF is led by Fair Director Jagdip Jagpal, and celebrate the thriving modern-day art scene across South Asia, positioning the artists at its core, combining cutting-edge contemporary visual art with modern masters, vernacular artistic traditions, and an expanded performance and talks programme.

The upcoming edition of India Art Fair will feature a diverse selection of contemporary art galleries from across the country including Chemould Prescott Road, Chatterjee & Lal, Jhaveri Contemporary, Galerie ISA, Project 88, and TARQ (all Mumbai) as well as Art Heritage, Blueprint 12, Exhibit 320, Gallery Espace, Nature Morte, PHOTOINK, Shrine Empire, and Vadehra Art Gallery (all Delhi).

The Fair will also see continued participation from galleries like Experimenter, Emami Art, Art Houz, Gallery Veda, Kalakriti Art Gallery; GALLERYSKE, The Guild, ZOCA, and Gallery White.

The 2020 showcase will be shown in dialogue with exceptional historical pieces from the region’s leading modernists and India’s most established galleries: DAG, Dhoomimal Gallery, Crayon Art Gallery, alongside limited-edition modernist prints from Archer Art Gallery.

A contemporary celebration of Pichvai paintings, a traditional art form with traces dating back to more than four hundred years ago in India, will be presented at Pichvai Tradition & Beyond.

International galleries participating in India Art Fair for the first time include: Marc Straus, Gallery Tableau and Saskia Fernando Gallery. Returning international galleries include David Zwirner, neugerriemschneider, Aicon Art, Aicon Contemporary, Grosvenor Gallery, and 1X1 Art Gallery.

India Art Fair will take place at the NSIC Grounds, Delhi from January 31 to February 2.

“Now in its 12th year, the fair will return to New Delhi with a strong showcase of galleries from across India with a continual commitment to the fair providing a minimum of 70 per cent floor space to leading cultural spaces from the region, complimented by a selection of international galleries and extended programme of live performances and talks,” Jagpal said.

This year’s memorial lectures will be dedicated to the life and works of modernist Ram Kumar and artist Tushar Joag.

Marking their 5th year with IAF, BMW Group India will showcase the BMW Art Car by Andy Warhol – one of the nineteen prominent artists from across the world to have created Art Cars using contemporary BMW automobiles of their times. IANSlife

Tickets for the fair are available via the website: www.indiartfair.in

(Siddhi Jain can be contacted at [email protected])

Comments

comments