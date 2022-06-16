India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Beijing under threat of severe COVID-19 outbreak

Beijing under threat of severe COVID-19 outbreak
June 16
12:30 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

BEIJING: The authorities in China’s capital have warned that a COVID-19 surge due to the bar-related outbreaks was critical and the city is gripped with the most serious outbreak since the pandemic began.

Due to the latest outbreak in Beijing, millions of people are facing mandatory testing and thousands are under targeted lockdowns, just days after the city started to lift widespread curbs that had run for more than a month to tackle a broader outbreak since late April.
The authorities announced over the weekend a “ferocious” COVID-19 outbreak linked to the Heaven Supermarket Bar, which had only just re-opened after coronavirus curbs were eased last week.

A Beijing health official last week said that the outbreak that started at a bar in Beijing is at a rapidly spreading stage and the transmission risk remains high, as per Global Times. More cases are expected to be discovered among visitors to the bar and their close contacts, deputy director of Beijing disease control and prevention center Liu Xiaofeng had said during a press conference.

Meanwhile, Beijing reported 14 confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and four local asymptomatic cases in the last 24 hours, the municipal health commission said Thursday.

The coronavirus outbreak has raised new worries about the outlook for the world’s second-largest economy. The economic impact of the zero-COVID strategy has also dented income. Fiscal revenue fell 4.8 per cent on the year for the four months through April, according to the Finance Ministry, owing mainly to tax refunds aimed at supporting businesses.

Borrowing had already been on the rise at the local level to fund growth-boosting infrastructure investment. With Xi appearing intent on sticking to the zero-COVID policy, balancing control measures with economic stimulus will be a difficult task. Beijing’s extreme lockdowns have led to protests and clashes between authorities and residents forced to stay home for weeks without normal access to food and medical supplies.

The harsh lockdowns look set to depress economic growth to lows last recorded in the early 1990s. (ANI)

Comments

comments

Tags
21 monkeypox quarantineBeijing CoroanvirusBeijing Covid OutbreakBharat BiotechCovaxinCovid VaccinesCovishieldMokneypox SymptomsMonkeypoxMonkeypox QuarantineMonkeypox VirusSputnik VWellness
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – June 17th, 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5

ADVERTISEMENT – CALTRANS

Caltrans Near Me

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

Shea Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – SKYRIVER CASINO

Skyriver

ADVERTISEMENT – 22BET

22Bet Casino

DROUGHT EMERGENCY – WATER USE RESTRICTIONS

DROUGHT EMERGENCY - WATER USE RESTRICTIONS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.