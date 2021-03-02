Bengali actor Srabanti Chatterjee joins BJP ahead of assembly polls

India to begin 23 waterways by 2030: PM NEW DELHI: Inviting the world to come to India and be a part of the country’s growth trajectory, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced that India aims to operationalize...

Miguel Cardona confirmed as US Education Secy WASHINGTON: The US Senate has voted to confirm Miguel Cardona, a former public school teacher, as the country’s new Secretary of Education. On Monday, Cardona was confirmed after a 64-33 vote,...

Conservatives clash on Indian-American Associate AG nominee NEW YORK: With the nomination of the Indian-American cabinet nominee, Neera Tandon, deadlocked, the focus is now on Vanita Gupta, who is soon to face the Senate for confirmation as...

H1B on backburner as Biden focuses on 470,000 pending US immigrant visa cases NEW YORK: Processing of non immigrant visas, including H1B cases are taking a backseat for now as the Joe Biden administration turns its attention to more than 470,000 immigrant visa...

Biden appoints Indian-American Director of WH Military Office NEW YORK: US President Joe Biden has appointed Indian-American Maju Varghese, who was the Chief Operating Officer of his campaign, as his deputy assistant and Director of the White House...

Sensex reclaims 50K-mark, auto stocks shine MUMBAI: The key Indian equity indices traded in the positive territory during the mid-afternoon session on Tuesday with the S&P BSE Sensex reclaiming the 50,000 points-mark. Accordingly, the two key...

CSMÂ®: Real-time Scrum Activities by a Scrum Master Increasing the level of innovation and productivity is the aim that every organization has. For this, they have come up with newer and better ways of helping participants and candidates...

ASEAN ministers prepare for Myanmar talks over escalating violence BANGKOK: Amid escalating violence in Myanmar after the February 1 coup, the Foreign Ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on Tuesday prepared for a special meeting with...

China marches on to militarism and totalitarianism HONG KONG: There is growing alarm at the inexorable rise of China, both of its military prowess and its aggressive bullying of other countries plus its subjugation of whole portions...

Ravi Shastri gets first dose of COVID-19 vaccine AHMEDABAD: Team India head coach Ravi Shastri on Tuesday morning received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Shastri, 58, got the jab at the Apollo Hospital here. “Got the first...

Bengali actor Srabanti Chatterjee joins BJP ahead of assembly polls KOLKATA: Bengali actor Srabanti Chatterjee joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Kolkata on Monday ahead of the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections. The actor joined the party in the...

PM Modi, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh condole demise of BJP MP Nand Singh Chauhan NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday condoled the demise of Lok Sabha MP from Khandwa, Nand Kumar Singh Chauhan and said the BJP leader will be remembered for...

Religious Freedom Bill to be presented in Gujarat Assembly during ongoing budget session GANDHINAGAR: The Dharma Swatantrya (Religious Freedom) bill with amendments will be presented in the ongoing budget session of state Assembly to control the menace of love jihad, said Gujarat Home...

‘Laga bhi di aur pata hi nahi chala’: says PM Modi after receiving his first COVID-19 vaccine dose NEW DELHI: “Laga bhi di aur pata hi nahi chala (Is it already done? I didn’t even notice),” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi just after getting his first dose of...

Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor-starrer ‘Animal’ to release on this date NEW DELHI: After piquing the curiosity of movie buffs by sharing a teaser with actor Ranbir Kapoor’s powerful voiceover, the makers of ‘Animal’ have finally revealed the release date of...

WB polls: Tejashwi Yadav to meet Mamata Banerjee today KOLKATA: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav will meet West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee here on Monday to deliberate on the state assembly...

Rights group targets China, highlights atrocities in Tibet, East Turkistan, Hong Kong NEW DELHI: A pro-Tibet group named Global Alliance For Tibet and Persecuted Minorities (GMPM) held a panel discussion on February 28 to highlight ongoing human right abuses in Tibet, East...

FlowerAura launches special Women’s Day gifts for 2021 GURGAON: FlowerAura aligns with the message of women empowerment and acknowledges their impact through gifts. FloweAura’s Women’s Day gifts are the epitome of thoughtfulness, grandeur, and emotion, which cannot be...

Sitharaman accuses Kerala government of giving entire budget money to KIIFB KOCHI: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday lashed out at the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government in Kerala over the state budget and accused it for giving all the budget money...