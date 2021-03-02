India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Bengali actor Srabanti Chatterjee joins BJP ahead of assembly polls

Bengali actor Srabanti Chatterjee joins BJP ahead of assembly polls
March 02
11:01 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

KOLKATA: Bengali actor Srabanti Chatterjee joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Kolkata on Monday ahead of the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections.

The actor joined the party in the presence of West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh and party’s election in-charge in the state, Kailash Vijayvargiya.
West Bengal Assembly elections will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. Counting of votes will take place on May 2.

While Mamata Banerjee is seeking her third consecutive term, BJP has set a target of winning 200 seats in the 294-member state Assembly. Congress and the Left have stitched an alliance for the polls and had already finalised the seat-sharing agreement.

With the announcement of the election schedule, the Model Code of Conduct has come into force in the state. (ANI)

 

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Will Indo-US relations improve under Biden?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition


Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – BLUE MOUNTAIN

BANG-Blue-Mountain

ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

Asiabet

We make it easier for you by providing you with the latest news, celebrity gossip, and useful articles. Today we are bringing you a new form of entertainment, online casino India.

Casinoexpressindia.com is a website specialized in providing the folk of India with the best online casino out there.

Time to read some reviews about online casinos and start playing some fun games.

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

India to begin 23 #Waterways by 2030: PM - https://t.co/3FJenNC4dm Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #BJP #GrowingInTheMaritimeSector #IndiaMritimeSector #IndiaFightsCorona #MaritimeSector #NarendraModi #Political #WaterwaysIndia
h J R

- March 2, 2021, 10:35 am

Miguel Cardona confirmed as US ... - https://t.co/xjRl433spC Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AnthonyFauci #China #CoronaVaccine #CoronaVaccineNews #Coronavirus #Covid19Crisis #COVID19USA #DiseaseControlAndPrevention #DonaldTrump #HardestHitCOuntry #JoeBiden
h J R

- March 2, 2021, 10:20 am

Conservatives clash on Indian-American ... - https://t.co/2uz1ik2ATx Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #Community #Diaspora #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericanAssociateAGNominee #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity
h J R

- March 2, 2021, 10:17 am

H1B on backburner as Biden focuses on ... - https://t.co/JrLtXXnJmZ Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #BidenAdministration #Community #Diaspora #FIA #H1BCases #H1BVisas #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #ImmigrantsUSA #IndianAmericans
h J R

- March 2, 2021, 10:14 am

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.