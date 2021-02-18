India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Bengaluru Christians donate Rs 1cr for Ayodhya’s Ram Temple

Bengaluru Christians donate Rs 1cr for Ayodhya’s Ram Temple
February 18
16:14 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

India Post News Service

MUMBAI: Prominent members of the Christian community in this tech city Bengaluru have collected Rs 1 crore as donation for the construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Ashwath Narayan said here last week._

Bangalore: “The members of the Christian community from all walks of life donated Rs 1 crore during the fund-raising drive,” said Narayan. Christian entrepreneurs, businessmen, educationists, chief executives, marketing experts and social service activists contributed for the temple construction. “The BJP believes in pro-people actions and ‘sab ka saath, sab ka vikas’ as stated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. As an inclusive party, the BJP encapsulates even minorities and its philosophy of governance is followed at the central and the state levels,” said the Deputy CM.

The community’s representative and businessman Ronald Colaso said Christians always respond to the cause of the nation and social harmony. In this context, the community’s leaders also thanked the BJP-ruled state government for granting Rs 200 crore for setting up Christian Development Corporation in the city. “We are also grateful to the state government for legislating a Bill to set up Saint Joseph University in the city,” said Colaso in the statement.

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi TeerthKshetra Trust Secretary-General Champat Rai announced recently that the donation drive, which began on January 15, would be go on till February 27 across the country.

 

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will Indo-US relations improve under Biden?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – BLUE MOUNTAIN

    BANG-Blue-Mountain

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    We make it easier for you by providing you with the latest news, celebrity gossip, and useful articles. Today we are bringing you a new form of entertainment, online casino India.

    Casinoexpressindia.com is a website specialized in providing the folk of India with the best online casino out there.

    Time to read some reviews about online casinos and start playing some fun games.

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    AAPI Legislative Day planned on ... - https://t.co/aFNMzk8Cyu Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AAPILegislativeDay #AmericanAssociationOfPhysiciansOfIndia #American4Hindus #Community #Diaspora #DrSPadmavati #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA
    h J R

    - February 18, 2021, 10:58 am

    Webinar meet On â€˜#India's Farmer R ... - https://t.co/b3wPngOt4y Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AAPPunjab #AkaliDal #Community #Diaspora #FarmBills #FarmersProtest #FIA #IACA #IndiaFarmLaws #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity #IndianCommunityMembers #IndianOrigin
    h J R

    - February 18, 2021, 10:56 am

    â€˜Meenaâ€™s Special #Diwaliâ€™: A must re ... - https://t.co/6V3zv3oN7f Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #BayArea #CaliforniaSchools #Cardiologist #Community #Diaspora #FestivalOfLights #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericans
    h J R

    - February 18, 2021, 10:51 am

    New Year, New Policies: What you ... - https://t.co/JIFiLaRdN5 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AnthonyFauci #China #CoronaVaccine #CoronaVaccineNews #Coronavirus #Covid19Crisis #COVID19USA #Democrats #DiseaseControlAndPrevention #DonaldTrump #HardestHitCOuntry
    h J R

    - February 18, 2021, 10:48 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.