India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Benyamin’s ‘Body and Blood’ out soon

Benyamin’s ‘Body and Blood’ out soon
May 27
11:55 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: “Body, and Blood”, the latest novel by multiple award- winning writer Benyamin is all set to be released by HarperCollins soon. Following the lives of men and women caught in a web of criminally orchestrated accidents and medically induced comas, Benyamins newest work is by turns introspective and thrilling — a meditation on faith and God, that also holds up a mirror to the power and corruption of organised religion.

The author, recipient of the Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award, adds, “Organ trafficking and spiritual trading are two of the worst things that can happen in our time. Through this novel, I try to bring them to society’s attention.”

Some of Benyamin’s works, who originally writes in Malayalam, include “Goat Days”, “Jasmine Days” and Al Arabian Novel Factory. “Goat Days” in English translation was shortlisted for the Man Asian Literary Prize and the DSC Prize for South Asian Literature while his novel “Jasmine Days” won the JCB Prize for Literature and the Crossword Book Award for fiction in translation.

Udayan Mitra, Publisher, Literary, HarperCollins India, adds, “It is a great pleasure for us to be publishing the next three works by Benyamin, one of the finest and most interesting writers of our time. The first of these, ‘Body and Blood’ is explosive and thrilling at the same time. The Malayalam original of the book has found many interested readers — and we hope that the English translation which we will be publishing shortly will reach a wide readership as well.”

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – DAFABET ESPORTS

    Dafabet Gaming Portal

    ADVERTISEMENT – NRIA NET

    www.nria.net

    ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

    Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


    Dr Horton residences at anson

    ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

    Star Tours

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    Benyamin's 'Body and Blood' out soon - https://t.co/Ln4H38yQiS Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #Actorâ€¦ https://t.co/DYFv2bMiXy
    h J R

    - May 27, 2020, 6:25 am

    That's my little boy #Chahal when he is fielding: Rohit shares ... - https://t.co/tGNte8887V Get your news featureâ€¦ https://t.co/5I8nKHuIyS
    h J R

    - May 27, 2020, 6:22 am

    Depiction of #Gandhi in films: Has ... - https://t.co/rfXiJ8UF07 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #Actorâ€¦ https://t.co/kq8Ow3D5u2
    h J R

    - May 27, 2020, 6:20 am

    Tiger Shroff opens up on his fear of heights - https://t.co/G2flNNP7y4 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/BctaluSrWR
    h J R

    - May 27, 2020, 6:07 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.