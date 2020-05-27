Benyamin’s ‘Body and Blood’ out soon
NEW DELHI: “Body, and Blood”, the latest novel by multiple award- winning writer Benyamin is all set to be released by HarperCollins soon. Following the lives of men and women caught in a web of criminally orchestrated accidents and medically induced comas, Benyamins newest work is by turns introspective and thrilling — a meditation on faith and God, that also holds up a mirror to the power and corruption of organised religion.
The author, recipient of the Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award, adds, “Organ trafficking and spiritual trading are two of the worst things that can happen in our time. Through this novel, I try to bring them to society’s attention.”
Some of Benyamin’s works, who originally writes in Malayalam, include “Goat Days”, “Jasmine Days” and Al Arabian Novel Factory. “Goat Days” in English translation was shortlisted for the Man Asian Literary Prize and the DSC Prize for South Asian Literature while his novel “Jasmine Days” won the JCB Prize for Literature and the Crossword Book Award for fiction in translation.
Udayan Mitra, Publisher, Literary, HarperCollins India, adds, “It is a great pleasure for us to be publishing the next three works by Benyamin, one of the finest and most interesting writers of our time. The first of these, ‘Body and Blood’ is explosive and thrilling at the same time. The Malayalam original of the book has found many interested readers — and we hope that the English translation which we will be publishing shortly will reach a wide readership as well.”