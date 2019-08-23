Neurosurgery is a complex medical discipline that concerns with the treatment and diagnosis of nervous system disorder. The medical discipline of neurosurgery is also referred to as brain surgery. But this discipline, however, is not just coned about the brain and is much more than that. This medical speciality deals with all kinds of neurological disorders that includes the brain, peripheral nerves, spinal cord, and extra-cranial cerebrovascular system.

The nervous system in brief:

The nervous system is a highly complex and specialized network that lies within the human body and organizes, elucidates and directs the human interactions with the world outside. This system is the master of the human body and is directly responsible for the functions such as,

Six sense organs such as seeing, hearing, tasting, feeling, smelling and reasoning.

It regulates important functions such as blood pressure and blood flow.

The nervous system is responsible for many voluntary and involuntary functions such as balance, coordination, and movement.

The nervous system is responsible for thinking and reasoning as well.

The nervous system is divided into the brain and spinal cord and also the nerve cells that control both voluntary and involuntary movements.

Medical professionals capable of performing neurosurgeries:

A doctor who specializes in neurosurgery is called the neurosurgeon. The best neurosurgeons in India treat patients who suffer from back and neck pain, herniated discs, spinal arthritis and a host of other disorders that range from a head injury to trigeminal neuralgia.

Neurosurgery in India:

Neurosurgery in India is considered the best in the world, and there are top-class neurosurgeons in the country. They are trained at the best medical schools and have rich experience in handling different kinds of neurosurgeries. It is important to choose the best neurosurgeons for surgery so as to have minimum complications after treatments. Getting operated from the best surgeons also reduces the stress for the patient and family.

Some of the common neurological conditions that are treated in India are back pain, neck pain, aneurysms and tumors in the brain, brain hemorrhage, spinal arthritis, herniated spinal discs, epilepsy, hydrocephalus, acute and chronic pain, tremors, carotid artery disease, blockages in the blood vessels of the neck and the brain, Parkinson’s disease etc.

When to consult a neurosurgeon

It is important to consult the surgeon immediately fi some or all of the following symptoms persist for a long time. These symptoms can be mild or severe depending on the part of the nervous system that is involved and the root cause of the problem. It is important to study these symptoms in detail as they happen with gradual loss of the function or occur suddenly.

Some symptoms of acute neurological problems and diseases include,

Numbness and weakness

The blurring of vision, double vision, haziness

Issues with the speech such as loss of speech, trouble talking, etc

Severe headache

Dizziness and unsteadiness

Persistent confusion

Symptoms that show symptoms of brain degradation should not be taken easy and it is important to take prompt treatment from the Best neurosurgeon in India at the earliest. Earlier the treatment better is the chance of recovery.

