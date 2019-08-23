Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Best neurosurgeon in India to treat brain and spinal cord illnesses

Best neurosurgeon in India to treat brain and spinal cord illnesses
August 23
10:59 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Neurosurgery is a complex medical discipline that concerns with the treatment and diagnosis of nervous system disorder. The medical discipline of neurosurgery is also referred to as brain surgery. But this discipline, however, is not just coned about the brain and is much more than that. This medical speciality deals with all kinds of neurological disorders that includes the brain, peripheral nerves, spinal cord, and extra-cranial cerebrovascular system.

The nervous system in brief:

The nervous system is a highly complex and specialized network that lies within the human body and organizes, elucidates and directs the human interactions with the world outside. This system is the master of the human body and is directly responsible for the functions such as,

  • Six sense organs such as seeing, hearing, tasting, feeling, smelling and reasoning.
  • It regulates important functions such as blood pressure and blood flow.
  • The nervous system is responsible for many voluntary and involuntary functions such as balance, coordination, and movement.
  • The nervous system is responsible for thinking and reasoning as well.

The nervous system is divided into the brain and spinal cord and also the nerve cells that control both voluntary and involuntary movements.

Medical professionals capable of performing neurosurgeries:

A doctor who specializes in neurosurgery is called the neurosurgeon. The best neurosurgeons in India treat patients who suffer from back and neck pain, herniated discs, spinal arthritis and a host of other disorders that range from a head injury to trigeminal neuralgia.

Neurosurgery in India:

Neurosurgery in India is considered the best in the world, and there are top-class neurosurgeons in the country. They are trained at the best medical schools and have rich experience in handling different kinds of neurosurgeries. It is important to choose the best neurosurgeons for surgery so as to have minimum complications after treatments. Getting operated from the best surgeons also reduces the stress for the patient and family.

Some of the common neurological conditions that are treated in India are back pain, neck pain, aneurysms and tumors in the brain, brain hemorrhage, spinal arthritis, herniated spinal discs, epilepsy, hydrocephalus, acute and chronic pain, tremors, carotid artery disease, blockages in the blood vessels of the neck and the brain, Parkinson’s disease etc.

When to consult a neurosurgeon

It is important to consult the surgeon immediately fi some or all of the following symptoms persist for a long time. These symptoms can be mild or severe depending on the part of the nervous system that is involved and the root cause of the problem. It is important to study these symptoms in detail as they happen with gradual loss of the function or occur suddenly.

Some symptoms of acute neurological problems and diseases include,

  • Numbness and weakness
  • The blurring of vision, double vision, haziness
  • Issues with the speech such as loss of speech, trouble talking, etc
  • Severe headache
  • Dizziness and unsteadiness
  • Persistent confusion

Symptoms that show symptoms of brain degradation should not be taken easy and it is important to take prompt treatment from the Best neurosurgeon in India at the earliest. Earlier the treatment better is the chance of recovery.

 

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

Our deepest sympathy to Shri Jagannath Mishra's family. In this time of grief, our thoughts and prayers are with th… https://t.co/ygCPRNu1Ps
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 19, 2019, 6:12 am

Not all parts of Article 370 to be valid in Jammu & Kashmir: Home Minister Amit Shah. @AmitShah @narendramodihttps://t.co/zkrf5wfpHm
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 5, 2019, 5:50 am

New York’s India Day Parade to honour valour, the sacrifice of Armed Forces Read: https://t.co/PZwBYlrPDWhttps://t.co/YNNjkxtG5s
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 2, 2019, 6:31 am

Hamza bin Laden was very threatening to the US: Trump https://t.co/Vv1tNdQ6i0 #HamzabinLaden #OsamabinLaden #Trump #USA
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 2, 2019, 6:10 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.