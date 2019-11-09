Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Best wishes if you think you can form govt: Raut to Fadnavis

Best wishes if you think you can form govt: Raut to Fadnavis
November 09
10:48 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Friday said he extends his “best wishes” to Devendra Fadnavis if the BJP leader was confident of forming the government in Maharashtra.

Chief Minister Fadnavis handed over his resignation to the governor on Friday afternoon after the deadlock over government formation in the state could not be broken even a fortnight after the Assembly poll results were out.

“If the chief minister says there will be a BJP government again under his leadership, my best wishes to them. In democracy, those who have majority form the government and get the chief minister’s post,” Raut said. “I also say, on behalf of my party, that we can form government if we want and there can be a Shiv Sena chief minister,” Raut told reporters.

He also dismissed Fadnavis’s allegation that the Shiv Sena leaders unfairly criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah. “Shiv Sena made no personal remarks about Modi or Shah. It is a wrong statement. We have always respected PM and the Home Minister. You can see our statements,” Raut said. He rubbished Fadnavis’s allegation that Sena leaders held discussions with NCP and Congress amid the current stalemate.

“In several states, the BJP formed alliances with those who differ with the BJP ideologically, who had criticised (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi Saheb or other leaders. “BJP joined hands with several parties which had opposed it on issues ranging from Ram temple to Article 370.

So the BJP should not talk about the Sena (on its criticism of the BJP and Modi) which takes strong nationalist position,” he added. To a question on Fadnavis’s resignation as the chief minister, Raut said it was as per the tradition.

There has been no headway in government formation in the state even a fortnight after Assembly poll results were announced on October 24. The BJP and Shiv Sena are locked in a tussle over the chief minister’s post, resulting in a stalemate despite the poll results giving the saffron alliance a combined seat strength of 161, way past the 145 majority mark in the 288- member House.

Shiv Sena’s deputy leader Priyanka Chaturvedi also said that the party did not speak a single word against Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah. “Not a word was spoken against Narendra Modi ji and Amit Shah ji, sad that Former CM of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis dragged them to speak disparagingly of an alliance partner of past 3 decades. Policy decisions? Yes, but personal attacks? No,” she tweeted. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Is India right in not joining the RCEP?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

#Ayodhya: Temple at disputed site, alternative land for mosque, says SC - https://t.co/Mljhi0m3dt Get your news fe… https://t.co/y5Q9phgqYs
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- November 9, 2019, 6:00 am

RT @ANI: Supreme Court orders that Central Govt within 3-4 months formulate scheme for setting up of trust and hand over the disputed site…
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- November 9, 2019, 5:52 am

RT @CNNnews18: #BREAKING - Hindu parties gets the disputed land which will be managed by a trust which will be formed by the Center Govt w…
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- November 9, 2019, 5:45 am

RT @CNNnews18: #BREAKING - Muslims to get alternate land. Wrong committed must be limited since the Babri mosque was brought down: SC #Ayo…
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- November 9, 2019, 5:39 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.