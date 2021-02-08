India Post News Paper

Beware of ‘Foreign Destructive Ideology’: PM

February 08
14:03 2021
NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday slammed the narrative against his government on the farmers’ issue as he warned the country against the new FDI that now stands for “Foreign Destructive Ideology”. He said that the country should not subscribe to this kind of people as they have the mentality to jump into each protest, whether it be farmers’ or lawyers’ or students’.

The Prime Minister was speaking in the Rajya Sabha during the Motion of Thanks on President’s address. Modi said: “A new type of people have propped up in the country they are “Andolan jivi”. “Protest is there life-source and they can be spotted in each protest site be it on anything. They cannot live without protest, we have to identify them and protect our nation from them.”

Modi said that they instigate and then watch from the sidelines. He said that each state government is feeling the same brunt as these people are parasites for the country. The Prime Minister was responding to the discussion on President’s address. The Motion of Thanks was passed without any amendments.

Modi’s speech came in the backdrop of continued farmers agitation at the Delhi borders that attracted international scrutiny after the Republic Day flare-up with many celebrities across the border stoking fire against the Centre’s attitude on the movement. The Prime Minister was referring to people who were supporting the agitation.

The farmers have been sitting on protest since November 26. Earlier Replying to the Motion of Thanks in the Rajya Sabha on the President’s address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said today scientists are working on ‘mission mode’ as a result the world’s largest vaccination drive is taking place in the country and India is emerging as a pharmacy hub for the world during the Covid-19 pandemic.

