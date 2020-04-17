Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Bhadohi with 57% Muslims readies for Ramzan, govt to ensure doorstep delivery, power supply

Bhadohi with 57% Muslims readies for Ramzan, govt to ensure doorstep delivery, power supply
April 17
18:07 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

BHADOHI: Bhadohi, a district with over 57 per cent Muslim population, is gearing up for Ramzan during lockdown. District magistrate Rajendra Prasad told IANS on Friday that the administration was making all necessary arrangements for the festive month that starts on April 25.

“We have spoken to the religious leaders in Bhadohi, Gopiganj and Aurai — the three areas that have a sizeable Muslim population. We have impressed upon them the need for maintaining social distancing and they have been convinced too.

“The clerics have said that they will ask members of the community to offer prayers and hold Iftar in their homes. There will be no congregation in the mosques,” Prasad said. The district magistrate said that he had also met the common people on this issue and they told him that they will be requiring ice in the evenings during Ramzan.

“They also said that they would need fruits and dates during the month-long fasting. Wee are making arrangements for this and we will ensure doorstep delivery of fruits, dates and ice every day,” he said.

The officer said that the people had also asked for uninterrupted power supply during the morning when they observe ï¿½Sehri’ and during the evenings for ï¿½Iftar’. We have informed the concerned authorities and will ensure that power supply is not disrupted during this period.

The district magistrate, replying to a question, said, “No one has asked for mutton or chicken during the month of Ramzan. Maybe, they will need it for Eid and we hope that the lockdown will be lifted by them.”

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

COVID 19 – GLOBAL CASES

Polls

Is the COVID-19 a man made virus?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – NRIA NET

www.nria.net

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACPOTS

casino

ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

betting India

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


Dr Horton residences at anson

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

Follow us On Twitter

Pak exports terror as ... - https://t.co/4HUIG3FYBJ Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/JJZP0b3nCl
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 17, 2020, 12:40 pm

Bhadohi with 57% Muslims readies for Ramzan, govt to ensure doorstep delivery, power supply -… https://t.co/wEpYXhQTeL
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 17, 2020, 12:37 pm

#Snapchat partners #Amazon Prime Video for fun #AR experience - https://t.co/9eLs5Txjks Get your news featured use… https://t.co/2WjRjFbX2G
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 17, 2020, 12:35 pm

Saudi, #Russia stress mutual commitment to reduce oil production - https://t.co/ZCyNHgfJ2Q Get your news featured… https://t.co/63CjRurGX9
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 17, 2020, 12:32 pm

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.