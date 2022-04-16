Mahesh Bhatt emotionally hugs son-in-law Ranbir Kapoor, picture goes viral NEW DELHI: Just like every other father, veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt also got emotional after his daughter Alia’s wedding to Ranbir Kapoor. A new picture shared by Alia’s step-sister Pooja Bhatt...

Pak economist claims Imran Khan govt exaggerated employment figures ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s former finance minister and economist Hafeez A Pasha has said that Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government presented wrong and exaggerated figures regarding the job creation and inflation...

PM Modi unveils 108 feet statue of Lord Hanuman in Gujarat’s Morbi MORBI: On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a 108 feet statue of Lord Hanuman in Gujarat’s Morbi on Saturday via video conferencing. “We have been...

Bhagwant Mann govt announces 300 units of free power for Punjab from July 1 CHANDIGARH: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab on Saturday announced 300 units of free electricity for every household from July 1, according to the State Information and Public...

Indian embassy in Pakistan condoles demise of philanthropist Bilquis Bano Edhi ISLAMABAD: The Indian embassy in Pakistan on Saturday expressed condolences on the passing away of philanthropist and humanitarian Bilquis Bano Edhi in Karachi. “High Commission of India expresses its heartfelt...

iPhone 14 may come with satellite connectivity for emergencies SAN FRANCISCO: Tech giant Apple is planning to launch iPhone 14 with satellite connectivity options for emergency scenarios. According to GizmoChina, through satellite connectivity, users would be able to send...

WhatsApp to bring emojis in chats, allow 32 people in group voice call NEW DELHI: Meta-owned WhatsApp has announced to add emoji reactions directing in its chat app, allow up to 32 people in a single group voice call and increase file sharing...

IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans beat Rajasthan Royals by 37 runs MUMBAI: Captain Hardik Pandya’s clinical all-round performance helped Gujarat Titans beat Rajasthan Royals by 37 runs in an IPL 2022 match at DY Patil Stadium, here on Thursday. It was...

‘Euphoria’ star Chloe Cherry details how she started her career in adult film industry LOS ANGELES: ‘Euphoria’ actress Chloe Cherry, who started her career in the adult film industry at the age of 18, detailed in a new interview how she ended up being...

US joins 90-odd nation coalition to protect 30% earth NEW DELHI: At the Our Ocean Conference in Palau, the US officially announced to join the High Ambition Coalition (HAC) for Nature and People, a group of more than 90...

Ranbir-Alia wedding: Alia shares dream-like pictures from a special day MUMBAI: Not long after Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor officially became Mrs. and Mr Kapoor, and once the no-fuss ceremonies got over, Alia shared a bunch of dream-like pictures of...

Shut wing or even school if Covid case reported: Delhi govt advisory NEW DELHI: The Delhi government, in an advisory issued on Thursday evening amid reports of Covid infections in schools, said that the wing concerned of the school or even the...

NY Police arrest two in alleged attacks on Sikhs NEW YORK: The New York Police have arrested two men in connection with two separate attacks on Sikhs in the city amid rising fears in the community in an area...

With plains sizzling, holidaymakers rush to Himachal for long weekend SHIMLA: Amid a decline in Covid-19 cases and to escape the early setting of scorching heat in plains, hordes of holidaymakers converged across destinations in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday, the...

Economic crisis: India may help Sri Lanka with $2bn more NEW DELHI: India may help Sri Lanka with $2 billion more to help the island nation deal with the economic crisis, in line with its neighbourhood first policy. New Delhi...

Jallianwala Bagh memorial vigil in Canada VANCOUVER: South Asians came together to pay tributes to those who laid down their lives during a peaceful protest against the British occupation of India in 1919, at the annual...

New York shooter captured; he himself likely tipped off police NEW YORK: The alleged gunman who carried out a mass shooting has been caught and charged with terrorism, but in a strange twist to the fearsome episode, police sources have...

FIFA announces official draw date for U-17 Women’s World Cup India 2022 NEW DELHI: With six months to go until the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup India 2022, FIFA has announced Bhubaneswar, Goa, and Navi Mumbai as the host cities for the...

Not playing good cricket, that’s why we’re on losing side: Rohit Sharma PUNE: After facing the fifth consecutive defeat in IPL 2022 on Wednesday, Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma said they are not playing good cricket for a while in the tournament...