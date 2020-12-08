India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Bharat Bandh: ‘Rail roko’ protest in Maharashtra’s Buldhana, several detained for stopping train

Bharat Bandh: ‘Rail roko’ protest in Maharashtra’s Buldhana, several detained for stopping train
December 08
10:10 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

BULDHANA: Swabhimani Shetkari Saghtana staged ‘Bharat Bandh Rail Roko’ protest and briefly stopped a train in Malkapur of Buldhana district on Tuesday.

They were later removed from the tracks by police and detained.
After several rounds of talks between farmers and the central government remained inconclusive, thousands of farmers protesting against the Centre’s agricultural sector laws have called for “Bharat Bandh” today demanding the immediate recall of the farm laws.

Farmer unions on Friday decided to intensify their agitation against the farm laws calling for ‘Bharat Bandh’ today stating that they were not satisfied with amendments to the agricultural legislations being proposed by the government. “The bandh will be observed throughout Tuesday, but the ‘chakka jam’ (road blockade) will be on only till 3 pm,” said Darshan Pal, Punjab unit president of the Krantikari Kisan Union said on Monday.

The farmers’ union urged farmers not to force anyone to join the call for Bharat Bandh.

Thousands of farmers have been protesting on different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws–Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. 

Leaders of farmer groups have held several rounds of talks with the government but all of them remained inconclusive so far. After the fifth round of talks, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has called another meeting on December 9. (ANI) 

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will Biden support Indiaâ€™s UNSC membership?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – COUNTRY OF LA

    LAC For YOU

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    #World needs to come up ... - https://t.co/fpDg0YwQMl Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AfghanistanBlasts #AfghanistanBombBlast #Aghanistan #AntonioGuterres #BombBlastAfghanistan #CarBombing #TerrorAttacksAfghanistan #TSTirumurti #UN #UnitedNationsSecretaryGeneral
    h J R

    - December 8, 2020, 5:34 am

    More than 110,000 US ... - https://t.co/JHZ9OFRBhJ Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AnthonyFauci #China #CoronaVaccine #CoronaVaccineNews #Coronavirus #Covid19Crisis #COVID19USA #Democrats #DonaldTrump #HardestHitCOuntry #JoeBiden #MikePompeo #Republicans
    h J R

    - December 8, 2020, 5:23 am

    #Japan to adopt new economic stimulus ... - https://t.co/Od2xp5qeMR Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #707Billion #China #Democrats #DonaldTrump #JapanUSA #JapaniPM #JoeBiden #MikePompeo #NewEconomicStimulusPackage #Republicans #StimulusPackage #UnitedStates #USA
    h J R

    - December 8, 2020, 5:19 am

    On this day in 2011: Sehwag became ... - https://t.co/JsPo0gJ7BO Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #sports #Australia #AustralianTeam #CricketFns #INDT20 #IndT20Captain #INDVsAUS #IndiaCricketSeason #IndianTeam #Jaddu #Natarajan #RavindraJadeja #ScoreADoubleCentury
    h J R

    - December 8, 2020, 5:16 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.