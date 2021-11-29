Bharat Biotech begins export of Covaxin HYDERABAD: Bharat Biotech on Monday announced that it has commenced export of Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin. Long Pending export orders have been executed during November, to be further expanded during the following...

New Covid strain forces UAE expats to cancel holiday plans to India DUBAI: Reports of Covid-19’s Omicron variant (B.1.1.529) have thrown a spanner in the works for many UAE holidaymakers planning a trip home to India this winter. Travel agents here told...

Farm Laws Repeal Bill passed in Rajya Sabha too NEW DELHI: The Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021 was passed by the Rajya Sabha on Monday amid heavy sloganeering by the opposition that wanted a debate on the issue. The...

Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana extended till March 2022 NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that in a bid to bring relief to over 80 crore people during the COVID-19 pandemic, the government is running Pradhan...

Govt ready to answer all questions in Parliament’s winter session: PM Modi NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the government is ready to answer all questions during the winter session of the Parliament. “Our Government is ready to answer...

Former US Secretary of Defence sues Pentagon for withholding parts of his memoir WASHINGTON: Former US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper has sued the Defence Department accusing Pentagon officials of blocking parts of his memoir. “Significant text is being improperly withheld from publication...

Covid Omicron variant: WHO criticizes travel bans on southern African countries GENEVA: The World Health Organization has urged countries across the world not to impose travel bans on southern African countries due to the ongoing concerns over the new COVID-19 variant...

Australian woman sets fire in COVID quarantine hotel CAIRNS: A 31-year-old woman in Australia has been charged with arson after she set fire to the COVID-19 quarantine hotel in Australia’s Northern city of Cairns. The unidentified woman lit...

Madhuri Dixit highlights how OTT connects audience through ’emotion’ thread PANAJI: Veteran actor Madhuri Dixit on Sunday attended the closing ceremony of the 52nd International Film Festival of India (IFFI) as a chief guest and shared her views on how...

Yami Gautam celebrates first birthday post wedding with director Aditya Dhar NEW DELHI: Actor Yami Gautam received a plethora of wishes as she turned 33 on Sunday, but the sweetest wish that caught fans’ attention on social media was of her...

Man Utd will keep chasing its goals until the end: Ronaldo LONDON: Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo has said that his club Manchester United will keep chasing its dreams until the very end. Ronaldo’s comments came after United played out a 1-1...

COVID: Canada confirms two cases of Omicron variant OTTAWA: The first two cases of the new, Omicron, coronavirus strain have been confirmed in Canada, the Ontario government says. “Today, the province of Ontario has confirmed two cases of...

India reports 8,309 new COVID-19 cases, 236 deaths in last 24 hours NEW DELHI: India reported as many as 8,309 new COVID-19 cases and 236 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday. With...

Young males, living in big cities: Study offers insights into India online lottery players demographics Playing the lottery has deep roots in desi culture, with traditional forms of such games of chance has been around for the longest time. Given the onset of technology—and India’s...

What Men Should Know About Underwear You wouldn’t think there is a lot to know about men’s underwear – after all, don’t we just have to wash, wear and repeat? Well, we hate to break it to...

What to know about COVID Vaccines for Children age 5 – 11 Why children should get vaccinated now and other FAQs Every person in the country 5 years old and older is now eligible to get vaccinated for COVID-19. Parents and caregivers...

Dr. Suresh Reddy new President of IAMA Illinois Madhu Patel CHICAGO: “I would like to stand on the top of shoulders of 39 Past Presidents so I can see farther,” Dr. Suresh Reddy, a Neuro Interventional Radiologist practicing in...

Ekal Foundation raises over $4 Million in Star-studded ‘Future of India’ Gala Prakash Waghmare Ekal Vidyalaya Foundation (EVF) raised over $4 million in star-studded virtual Gala, called ‘Future of India’ that highlighted pre-eminent speakers,Ekal’s eclectic accomplishments and youth’s contributions to its mission....

Humad Jain Samaj celebrates Diwali India Post News Service SUNNYVALE, CA: Bay Area Indians took advantage of waning Covid pandemic and got together to celebrate Diwali. Humad Jain Samaj of Pratapgarh celebrated Diwali on November...