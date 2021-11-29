India Post News Paper

Bharat Biotech begins export of Covaxin

November 29
15:35 2021
HYDERABAD: Bharat Biotech on Monday announced that it has commenced export of Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin. Long Pending export orders have been executed during November, to be further expanded during the following months, the Hyderabad-based company said in a statement.

With the number of countries that have granted emergency use approvals for Covaxin increasing, exports to additional countries will also commence from December, it said. The vaccine maker thanked the Government of India for approving exports. Covaxin will now become an integral part of the global fight against this pandemic, it added. The company earlier said it was poised to achieve its goal of an annual capacity of about one billion doses of Covaxin by the end of 2021.

Bharat BiotechCOVAX ProgramCovaxinCovaxin ExportCovid VaccinesCovishieldSputnik VWellness
