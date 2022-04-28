India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Bharatiya Senior Citizens host Talent Show for 2022

Bharatiya Senior Citizens host Talent Show for 2022
April 28
12:08 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends
BSC Treasurer Sri MadarsangChavda giving Award Certificate to Talent participant Sri Jayanti Oza

BSC Treasurer Sri MadarsangChavda giving Award Certificate to Talent participant Sri Jayanti Oza

Babu Tangewala

CricEx Khelo Aur Jeeto - Play Now

CHICAGO: More than 700 seniors enjoyed variety of Talent Show organized by Bharatiya Seniors of Chicago on April 16, 2022, at the Rana Regan Center in Carol Stream, a Chicago suburb, for t Seniors Citizens.

The event started with Ganesh Vandna by BSC Secretary RakshikaAnjariya after that BSC, Managing Trustee Parsotam Pandya welcome all BSC members and participant who took part in ‘Talent Program’ More then 40 participant were selected for performing Bollywood songs, Gazal, Dance, Instrument Playing, Garba and Acting.

All the participants rendered Mukesh, Mohmad Raffi and Mannade, also and Kishore Kumar songs. At the end of the program BSC officials gave appreciation with beautifully printed certificates.

For this program preparation was started from February’22 to April 15,2022 Talent Show team coordinator was RakshikaAnjaria, Jayanti Oza, Mahesh Danakand RameshRupani. The Garba choreographer was Shetal Parekh andsound organized was by Tariq Khan. The Video by Hanif Mohmood, Photos by Bharat Oza and live video organized by News Media Photo/ Video by Jayanti Oza. On Facebook, this was the first big program for seniors inyear 2022.

Srs Gaarba team

BSC Women Garba Group

The BSC President Haribhai Patel messaged to BSC Committee congratulating for successfully hosting such a good program and thanked sponsors Clean Spring Insurance and Humana Insurance.

Comments

comments

Tags
American4HindusBharatiya senior citizensCommunityDiasporaFIAHinduAmericanFoundationHinduAmericansIACAIndianAmericansIndianCommunityIndianCommunityMembersIndianOriginNRIRana Regan CenterTalent Show
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – April 29th, 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

SHOWFEST – ARIJIT SINGH LIVE 2022

Show Fest Arijit Singh

ADVERTISEMENT – CALTRANS

Caltrans Near Me

POPULAR CATEGORIES

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.