Bharatiya Senior Citizens host Talent Show for 2022

CHICAGO: More than 700 seniors enjoyed variety of Talent Show organized by Bharatiya Seniors of Chicago on April 16, 2022, at the Rana Regan Center in Carol Stream, a Chicago suburb, for t Seniors Citizens.

The event started with Ganesh Vandna by BSC Secretary RakshikaAnjariya after that BSC, Managing Trustee Parsotam Pandya welcome all BSC members and participant who took part in ‘Talent Program’ More then 40 participant were selected for performing Bollywood songs, Gazal, Dance, Instrument Playing, Garba and Acting.

All the participants rendered Mukesh, Mohmad Raffi and Mannade, also and Kishore Kumar songs. At the end of the program BSC officials gave appreciation with beautifully printed certificates.

For this program preparation was started from February’22 to April 15,2022 Talent Show team coordinator was RakshikaAnjaria, Jayanti Oza, Mahesh Danakand RameshRupani. The Garba choreographer was Shetal Parekh andsound organized was by Tariq Khan. The Video by Hanif Mohmood, Photos by Bharat Oza and live video organized by News Media Photo/ Video by Jayanti Oza. On Facebook, this was the first big program for seniors inyear 2022.

The BSC President Haribhai Patel messaged to BSC Committee congratulating for successfully hosting such a good program and thanked sponsors Clean Spring Insurance and Humana Insurance.

