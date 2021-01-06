Bharatiya Seniors host New Year Dhamaka

Jayanti Oza

CHICAGO: “New Year Dhamaka” program was organized for Indian senior citizensbyBharatiya Senior Citizens (BSC) in association with “Man Pasand”, on the eve of December 31 2020 Thursday until midnight.

The New Year’s Eve was done live with rendering of Indian songs, music and dances. Greetings all, the BSC President Shri Haribhaibriefed all about the organization and informed that the membership fee for 2021 remains unchanged. A meeting of the executive members was held in this regard. BSC charges $ 100 a year, and hosts 15 to 18 programs with dinners.

But this year, due to circumstances during the first 6 months there was a small interruption. There was a Covid test with dinner and distribution of Mohan Thal to everyone. It was decided to give 70 credits to everyone, and charge $ 30 only as fee, and do 12+ programs during the year.

If the situation improves, BSC will do two programs every month. Hopefully in the year 2021, everything will be fine.

$ 30 payment can be sent by mail. There is no time limit at present. The ID of the year 2021andconfirmation of payment will be sent by mail accordingly. $30 Membership Fee is for members in 2020. No new members are currently considered for 2021.

For the year 2020, the programs till the month of July were booked with payment, but due to circumstances, the programs could not take place.

However, there are a few fixed costs like that for the hall. In addition, during the year, a total of $ 18000 plus was been donated by BSC to various needy organizations in India like Manav Sadhana, Ahmedabad, Manthan, Kalol, Ahmedabad, Mangal Mandir Manav Seva Trust, Bagodra, Bavala, Ekal Vidyalaya and Indian Artists Group. Besides, four needy persons were paid a small amount for food, groceries, and medical treatment.

For more information on the organization, call 630 205 7404

