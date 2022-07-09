India Post News Paper

Bharatiya Seniors of Chicago organize annual summer picnic

July 09
14:17 2022
Bhartiya Seniors Of ChicagoJayanti Oza

CHICAGO: Bharatiya Seniors of Chicago (BSC) organized annual summer picnic on June 26, 2022 Sunday from 9 am to 6 pm at St. James Farm in Warrenville a Chicago suburb with more than 1100 members and guess participating in the program 

The attendance was good,especially after Covid-19 restrictions, to finally see each other.  In the morning break fastMethiGota, Papdi, Kadhi, Jalebi and Tikha March coffee and Tea was served BSC President Haribhai Patel welcome every one and briefed abbot  program.

The Vice President BachubhaiPaghdal had assigned work for all committee members:

  1. Music System team: Ajay Makwana; Picnic Tickets Distribution: MadarsangChavda, Raman Patel, and Mahesh Patel InduVaghani;Kitchen food distribution Management: BachubhaiPaghdal
  2. Transportation, Ice Cream, Watermelon delivery: Pravin Amin, Pinakin Patel
  3. Picnic Sign Making and post on Road intersection: Jayanti Oza, Bharat Doshi and Ilesh Shah
  4. VIP Guest Service: Pursotam Pandya, MadarsangChavda and Raman Patel 8. Watermelon distribution: Arvind Guna Patel, Bharat Doshi, InduVaghani, Preeti Patel
  5. ICE Gola Distribution: Ramesh Rupani and NavinDholakiya
  6. Ice Cream Distribution: Damini Patel, RakshikaAnjaria, Jyotsna Patel, Shilpa Desai and Rasila Dobariya 7. Soft Drinks Distribution: Bharat Doshi, Babu Laheri, Chandrakant Patel, Hansraj Patolia, BhupatRanpariya, Balubhai Dobariya, Shirish Shah, Amrit Patel 
  7. Bingo, Music Chair, Limbu Chamcha sports: RakshikaAnjariya, Damini Patel, Rashila Dobariya, Shilpa Desai, Jyotsna Patel 

In the after noon, Chicago Art Circle’s Poets Shobhit Desai (Mumbai), Ashraf Dabavala (Chicago), Madhumati Mehta (Chicago) entertainment.  The lunch comprised of  Pau Bhaji, Onion and Chhas.

Bhartiya Seniors Of ChicagoAfter that all members enjoyed Bingo, Music Chair, Limbu Chamcha all seniors and younger were enjoyed game at theend BSC Gave a prize to all winners.

All senior members enjoyed watermelon and Ice cream. At the end of the picnic BSC President announced name of donors and thanks to support BSC. 

