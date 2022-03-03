India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa to come up with ‘The Khatra Khatra Show’

Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa to come up with ‘The Khatra Khatra Show’
March 03
11:11 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MUMBAI: Get ready to laugh as Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa are coming up with ‘The Khatra Khatra Show’.

Written and produced by Haarsh, the comedy-game show will feature Haarsh and Bharti as hosts and Farah Khan as the Friday Special Host.
Excited about the same, Haarsh said, “The Khatra Khatra Show is a show which gives you the creative liberty that one wishes for as a writer and a host. You can create fun games just to torture contestants and increase their difficulty level. It is a lot of fun for us and the audiences but clearly not for the contestants.”

Farah, too, expressed her happiness on joining the show.

“In today’s stressful times we need a dose of laughter and fun and The Khatra Khatra Show is just that. I’m so happy to be joining this season (without revealing more). I was already a fan of Bharti and Haarsh’s brand of humour and now that they are hosting and producing it is just an added bonus. I am looking forward to some thrilling games, giving hilarious tasks and getting my favourite celebrities and contestants to really entertain the audiences,” she shared.

‘The Khatra Khatra Show’ will premiere on Voot on March 13. A few years ago, Haarsh and Bharti came up with ‘Khatra Khatra Khatra’ show that was based on the same lines. (ANI)

Watch: Khatra Khatra Khatra – All Episodes On Voot

Comments

comments

Tags
ActorsactressBharti HarshBharti SinghbollywoodCelebritiesEntertainmentHaarsh LimbachiyaaHollywoodKhatra Khatra KhatramoviesThe Khatra Khatra Show
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – March 04th, 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – SHANFOODS

Shan Foods

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

Shea Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

Shea Homes

Find the bestÂ online casinos at 7Jackpots and play Indias most popular casinos games for real money!

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.