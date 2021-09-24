India Post News Paper

Bhartiya Seniors of Chicago hold Talent program year 2021

September 24
16:09 2021
Singer ShailaKhedkar and Singer and mimicry Artist Mayuri Patel took part as a Master of ceremony

JAYANTI OZA

CHICAGO: Bhartiya Seniors of Chicago   (BSC) organized BSC Members Talent program at Rana Regan Center in Carol Stream on September 18, 2021 with over 500 members was attending

The Program began with Ganesh Vandna sung by BSC Secretary RakshikaAnjaria.

BSC Trustee Parsotam Pandya gave information on’ Affordable Insurance & Financial Service’ and introduced Roma Pithadiya. Then came more then 30 singer-participants to begin their performances, presenting Bollywood songs from 60s & 70s, Key Board music and Dances from movies.

After that 8 BSC Members (Ladies) sang a ‘Shivji Vargodo’ Bhajan. Also, another BSC Women team was ready to perform ‘Garbo’ and show their talent in Garba. Choreographer Shetal Parikh worked hard to teach Garba step to all 14 BSC Women Members. Chicago land popular women singer ShailaKhedkar and Garba Queen and mimicry Artist Mayuri Patel entertained the audience.

More then 500 BSC Members enjoying program

At the end of program appreciation certificates were given to all participants, including Choreographer Shetal Parikh, BSC Garba Team. Master of Ceremony washandled by Singer ShailaKhedkar, Singer Mayuri Patel and Haribhai also ask for help VHPA (Vishwa Hindu Parishad). Child Support Garba Program BSC Members help $3000+donation to VHPA After that everyone partook of a delicious dinner.

India Post Newspaper

E-paper Latest Edition – September 24th, 2021

Digital Edition

E-paper Latest Edition

