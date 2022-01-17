Bhartiya Seniors Participate in ‘Antaksri’ 2021 Gala
Jayanti Oza
CHICAGO: The Bhartiya Seniors of Chicago (BSC) organized ‘Antaksri” competition for its members at ‘Rana Regan Center’ in Carol Stream On December 18, 2021 withteams of singers.
The Samir Saini team name was ‘Vijeta”, Jitendra Balsara team name was ‘Hero number one’, singer Pratibha Jairath team was ‘Naam me kyaRakhahai’, Singer Manmeet Kaur team was ‘JagteRaho’; all singers began One line from Bollywood song then BSC members followed until end of line and that way the ‘Antaksri’ competition continued.
The program was enjoyed by all for 90 minutes. At the end of the competition, BSC gave prizes to the winners. After the competition that turned hugely popular, t he members pitched for hosting the ‘Antaksri’ 2 to 3 time a year. In this program more then 350 members were present with huge participation. The entire program was handled by singer Kosha Pandya.
To begin with Covid-19 testing according to CDS rules provided entry in the ‘Rana Regan Center followed with ‘Ganesh Vandna’ sang by BSC Secretary Rakshika Anjariya. She observed that ‘Antaksri” means songs beginning line to the end, which means connect with each relationship in good time and bad times. She also said when anybody in the family is sick, or has sadly passed away, let the BSC team know so it can help and show due respect.
Bhartiya Seniors of Chicago donated an ambulance vehicle to ‘Amreli of Gujarat’s educator organized ‘Shanta Ba Medical collage and hospital and Amreli District resident and businessman of Korea Ravindrabhaipresented the vehicle for public use on this occasion, Dr. Pintubhai Dhanani, Superintendent Dr. Jiniya, Dr. Shobhnaben Mehta, RameshbhaiJoghani, Nareshbhai Patel were present. HaribhaiPatel thanked all ‘Antaksri’ participants and sponsors and at the end every body enjoyed ‘Kathiyavadi’ Dinner.
