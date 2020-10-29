Bhoomi Pooja of new Sai temple in Rolling Meadows,

Suresh Bodiwala

CHICAGO: Dwarkamai Inc. a no profit organization is dedicated to organizing events and conducting activities directed towards personal spiritual development of the community based on Shirdi Sai following the teachings of Shri Sainath, a saint from Shirdi.

It activities include lectures by Vedic scholars, health and wellness professionals, meditation sessions, yoga and kids enrichment activities. The Spiritual Walk by Dwarkamai consists of taking the Shri Shirdi Sai Baba Palki (palanquin) with the picture of our Guru – Shri Shirdi Sai to devotee/invitee homes accompanied by singing of hymns, chanting and spiritual merriment in the form of a religious procession.

The Guiding Principle behind opening Dwarkamai’s Centers of Spiritual Excellence” was to take the worship center closer to devotee’s homes based on request from devotees in an area rather than make devotees drive for hours to visit a worship center.

The same principle has brought us to the Northwest suburbs of Chicago, IL where a group of 60 devotee families felt the need for a worship center nearby and requested Dwarkamai to open a Spiritual Center on the lines of those started in Massachusetts.

Under the guidance of our mentor, Anil Naik, and the support from members of the community who wished to have a location in the Northwest suburbs it has been a reality now. In the words of AnilNaik: “We have been doing Shri Sai Palkhi since 2006 and then worship centers in various locations in the Boston area and now we will have worship centers in the Chicago area as well to cater to Shri Sai Devotees worship needs. In all we have 4 locations in Boston areas (Billerica MA, Canton MA, Northboro MA, Hudson NH) and now 5th one in the Chicago area (Rolling Meadows a Chicago suburb.”

On October 25, 2020 the auspicious day of Dashera, Shri Dwarkamai conducted the Bhoomi puja of its Rolling Meadows location Devotees marked the occasion with joy despite having to maintain state and federal CDC guidelines on social distancing and facemask protocol during this Pooja.The Pooja and Homam were performed by Priest followed by Madhyaanarati and Prasad to devotees who were there for the Bhoomi Pooja.

Upcoming programs are as follows: On Nov 18th Shri GaneshaPranprathista, Nov 22nd ShivalingamPranprathista, and Nov 26th Shri Sai Pranprathista.

Volunteers who wish to do Seva at the temple can send email to [email protected] from where they will be added to Seva group of the temple. Shri Shirdi Sai Mandir is Locatedat: 5999 S New Wilke Rd; Building 3, Suite 309, Rolling Meadows, Illinois Phone: 630-216-9724The following link will give a video walk-through of the new Shri Shirdi Sai Mandir,

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6xaB9Q7dpQA&feature=youtu.be.

Contributions towards the new location can be made in the website link: https://payment.shrishirdisaimandir.com/Sai-Mandir-Sponsorship-in-multiple-of-100-Sponsor-in-multiple-of-100.htmWebsite of the new temple is http://www.shrishirdisaimandir.com/

Comments

comments