Bhumi Pednekar starts shooting for ‘Durgavati’

January 23
16:10 2020
MUMBAI: Actor Bhumi Pednekar on Thursday began filming her next, horror film “Durgavati”. The actor, who is headlining the film, took to Twitter to share the news. “Durgavati” is directed Ashok, and presented by Bollywood star Akshay Kumar and filmmaker Bhushan Kumar.

“With her blessings we start #Durgavati. Need all your support and love as I start the most special film of my career. @akshaykumar sir I am ready to stand tall and strong. Let’s do this,” Bhumi wrote on the microblogging site. “#Durgavati begins, with blessings and good vibes, as always need your best wishes as well,” Akshay added.

“Durgavati” is the Hindi remake of Telugu horror film “Bhaagamathie”, which featured “Baahubali” star Anushka Shetty. It follows a woman imprisoned in a haunted house while being interrogated in a corruption case.

The film is produced by Abundantia Entertainment. PTI

