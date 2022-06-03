India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

‘Biased views, motivated inputs’: India slams US report on religious freedom

‘Biased views, motivated inputs’: India slams US report on religious freedom
June 03
17:23 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: India on Friday responded to what it termed as “ill-informed comments” by senior US officials” on religious freedom in India and said it is unfortunate that vote bank politics is being practised in international relations.

India made these remarks in response to media queries regarding the release of the US State Department 2021 Report on International Religious Freedom.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken claimed on Thursday that there are rising attacks on people at places of worship in India.

“We have noted the release of the US State Department 2021 Report on International Religious Freedom, and ill-informed comments by senior US officials,” External Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

“It is unfortunate that vote bank politics is being practised in international relations. We would urge that assessments based on motivated inputs and biased views be avoided,” he added.

Underlining that India values religious freedom and human rights, Bagchi said India has regularly highlighted issues of concern in the US, including racially and ethnically motivated attacks. “In our discussions with the US, we have regularly highlighted issues of concern there, including racially and ethnically motivated attacks, hate crimes and gun violence,” he said.

Earlier on Thursday, Blinken released the 2021 Report on International Religious Freedom. “… In India, the world’s largest democracy and home to a great diversity of faiths, we are seeing rising attacks on people in places of worship,” he said while delivering his address.

The annual Report to Congress on International Religious Freedom – the International Religious Freedom Report – describes the status of religious freedom in every country. The report covers government policies violating religious beliefs and practices of groups, religious denominations and individuals, and U.S. policies to promote religious freedom around the world.

The US Department of State submits the reports in accordance with the International Religious Freedom Act of 1998. (ANI)

Comments

comments

Tags
Geopolitical InterestsIndia US Relations HindiIndia-US tiesIndo-US relationsJoe BidenModi In UsaModi Visits USAreligious freedom in Indiareligious freedom in India US ReportUS India NewsUSAWhite Houseworld
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – June 03rd, 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

Attack Part 1 on ZEE 5

ADVERTISEMENT – CALTRANS

Caltrans Near Me

ADVERTISEMENT – ACVOTE.ORG

ACVOTE

ADVERTISEMENT – SMCVOTE

SMCVOTE

ADVERTISEMENT – SKYRIVER CASINO

Skyriver

ADVERTISEMENT – 22BET

22Bet Casino

ADVERTISEMENT – 43RD ANNUAL RAMAYANA

43rd Annual Ramayana

POPULAR CATEGORIES

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.