Biden accepts ‘in principle’ meeting with Putin: White House

Indian Cricketers’ Association issues statement in favour of Saha, condemns journalist’s ‘threat’ NEW DELHI: The Indian Cricketers’ Association on Tuesday released a statement and the body condemned the “threatening message” sent by a journalist to wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha. The ICA has also...

‘Playing with fire’: China on Pompeo’s upcoming Taiwan visit BEIJING: Slamming the former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s upcoming visit to Taiwan next month, China has said that Taipei, in seeking independence by soliciting US support, is “playing...

Omicron wave accounts for more deaths than Delta surge in US: Report SAN FRANCISCO: The Omicron wave is breaking, but deaths have surpassed those from the Delta wave in the United States, The Seattle Times has reported. Since November 24 last year,...

‘Leave Ukraine’: Indian embassy advises students again KYIV: The Indian embassy in Kyiv on Tuesday again advised students to temporarily leave Ukraine rather than wait for an official confirmation from universities amid the growing tensions in the...

Cricket Australia grants NoC to likes of Warner, Cummins to participate in IPL 2022 from April 6 NEW DELHI: Cricket Australia has granted a No-Objection Certificate to its centrally-contracted players to participate in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season from April 6. The likes of David...

Air India special flight departs from India to bring Indians from Ukraine NEW DELHI: The special flight of Tata-owned Air India (AI) will take back Indian nationals, including students, who had registered for safe return from Ukraine (Boryspil) airport tonight. “The first...

Biden dials Zelenskyy, reaffirms US commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden on Monday spoke with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to reaffirm the commitment of the United States to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. The conversation comes...

Hope For Normalcy As the Omicron surge appears to slow down in India and much of the world, there seems to be some hope to return to normalcy. Several countries in Europe have...

Hemkund Sahib: Breathtaking lake holy for Sikhs Hemkund Sahib (also spelled Hemkunt), known as Gurdwara Sri Hemkund Sahib Ji, is a Sikh place of worship and pilgrimage site in Chamoli district, Uttarakhand, India. It is devoted to Guru Gobind Singh Ji (1666â€“1708), the tenth Sikh Guru, and finds mention...

UK to start ‘living with COVID’ as it lifts restrictions LONDON: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday outlined England’s roadmap to ending all legal COVID-19 restrictions and start “living with Covid,” reported CNN. Johnson has revealed plans to end...

The global economy starts to leave the pandemic behind, but must deal with its economic toll Recent developments indicate that the global economy may be entering what has been cited as â€˜the final phases of the pandemicâ€™. Countries, especially in Europe, are lifting COVID-19 restrictions completely,...

Russia-Ukraine crisis: Putin signs decree to recognize independence of Donetsk, Luhansk MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday signed a decree recognizing the independence of breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk. Putin made this announcement during a televised address to Russians on...

UNSC: India asks all sides to exercise restraint amid escalating tension along Ukraine-Russia border NEW YORK: Concerned over the escalating tension along the border of Ukraine with Russia, India on Tuesday strongly emphasized the need for all sides to exercise the utmost restraint and...

Biden accepts ‘in principle’ meeting with Putin: White House WASHINGTON: White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki announced that President Joe Biden has “accepted in principle” a meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. Psaki’s confirmation late Sunday night of...

Pak PM adviser says trade with India is the need of the hour NEW DELHI: Abdul Razak Dawood, Adviser to the Pakistan Prime Minister on Commerce, Textile, Industry and Production, and Investment, has said that trade with India is the need of the...

Indian industry welcomes India-UAE trade pact NEW DELHI: India’s industry bodies have welcomed India-United Arab Emirates (UAE) trade pact, citing it as an enabler to increase exports. On Friday, India and the UAE entered into a Comprehensive...

EPFO added 14.6 lakh subscribers in Dec 2021, up 16.4% YoY NEW DELHI: The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) added 14.6 lakh net subscribers in December 2021, up 16.4 per cent compared to the corresponding period of the previous year. Comparison...

Bollywood celebrities who believe in giving NEW DELHI: Outside of the glitz and glamour; there are some Bollywood stars who have demonstrated that supporting a noble cause leads to happiness and blessings. Here are a few...

Indian-American Judge sends Pak man to 12 yrs in jail in healthcare fraud SAN FRANSISCO: Indian-American judge Manish Shah has sentenced Muhammad Ateeq, 33, of Rawalpindi, Pakistan, to 12 years in prison and ordered to pay approximately $48 million in restitution. In addition,...