India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Biden Administration must condemn escalating violence against Hindus in Bangladesh, Pakistan

Biden Administration must condemn escalating violence against Hindus in Bangladesh, Pakistan
April 08
15:51 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

India Post News Service

WASHINGTON DC: The Biden Administration is urged to condemn the escalating violence against Hindus in Bangladesh and Pakistan. Over the last six months, violence targeting the Hindu religious minority communities in Bangladesh and Pakistan has escalated significantly.

More than a dozen Hindu & Christian teenage girls kidnapped and forcefully converted to Islam; Hindu journalist who reported it is assassinated in Pakistan; three waves of anti-Hindu mob violence in Bangladesh have left several dead in the last six months.

The fate of religious minorities in Bangladesh and Pakistan has been growing dangerously perilous over the last decade, and with the COVID-19 pandemic it has reached a new low point where the State and non-State actors can commit violence against Hindus, Christians, Buddhists, and others with even greater impunity, Indian Americans maintain here. 

The Biden Administration is urged to swiftly condemn this violence before there is further bloodshed, and to relay to the Bangladeshi authorities that radical Islamist groups like Hefazat e-Islami (HeI) must be shut down

Last November, the US State Department was alerted after a 3,000 person strong mob of HeI radicals attacked a Hindu village destroying over a dozen homes and four Hindu temples. Then, days before the world commemorated March 25th as the 50th anniversary of the 1971 Bengali  Genocide, a second wave of violence led by the same Islamist group attacked another Hindu village destroying 70-80 homes and a temple. 

In Pakistan’s Sindh province the lives of Hindu and Christian girls are in daily jeopardy as nearly 1,000 girls are kidnapped, converted to Islam, and married off as child brides to their much older male kidnappers every year, all with the approval of the government of Pakistan. 

“A 13-year-old Hindu girl named Kavita Bai was allegedly kidnapped by a man of Bahalkani tribe, forcibly converted to Islam by Barelvi cleric MianMithoo, and then married off to her abductor. A video of the conversion ceremony has also gone viral on social media,” India Today reported on March 11, 2021. 

One week later, on March 18, 2021, Ajay Lalwani, a Hindu journalist from Sindh who had reported on the rampant corruption and female kidnappings, was murdered while waiting in line to get a haircut.

Sharing these and other concerns of the Indian American community, it was averred in meetings with State Department officials recently. Days aftermeeting with the US State Department, a third wave of anti-Hindu mass violence erupted in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

“USCIRF condemns the attacks on Hindu temples in #Bangladesh. USCIRF urges the government to protect houses of worship and ensure that religious minorities feel safe to practice their faith,” the US Commission on International Religious Freedom tweeted on March 29, 2021.

It is imperative that t he US State Department needs to designate Bangladesh as a “Country of Particular Concern” under the International Religious Freedom Act in its upcoming 2021 report.

Meanwhile a spate of anti-Asianviolence in this country has been a disturbing factor too and this is brought to the attention of the authority by a spate of organizations including South Asians for Biden

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

youtube-subscribe-png

E-paper Latest Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA Homes

SHEA Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – Boomi Coffee

Best Instant Coffee in The USA

ADVERTISEMENT – MY BETTING

best indian betting sites

ADVERTISEMENT – SONA9

SONA9 Indian Betting Website

We make it easier for you by providing you with the latest news, celebrity gossip, and useful articles. Today we are bringing you a new form of entertainment, online casino India.

Casinoexpressindia.com is a website specialized in providing the folk of India with the best online casino out there.

Time to read some reviews about online casinos and start playing some fun games.

ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

Asiabet

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

@drharshvardhan: Let’s put an end to fear mongering now! #COVID19Vaccine doses: Total administered: 9 cr+ In stock/nearing delivery to states: 4.3 cr+ Where does question of shortages arise? We're continuously monitoring & enhancing supply https://t.co/NllmH3kifQ
h J R

- April 8, 2021, 12:40 pm

@sachin_rt: https://t.co/h3gLviUblI
h J R

- April 8, 2021, 12:40 pm

@timesofindia: CoBRA jawan Rakeshwar Singh Manhas kidnapped by Naxals during Bijapur attack on April 3, has been released by them: Police sources to ANI https://t.co/07ypmbxK4Y
h J R

- April 8, 2021, 12:40 pm

@TimesNow: #NewsAlert | Kashi Vishwanath temple case: Court orders ASI survey of Gyanvapi Masjid. | #KashiMandirSurvey https://t.co/0JFWF9oUPG
h J R

- April 8, 2021, 11:15 am

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.