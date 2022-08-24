Biden announces military aid worth USD 2.98 bln to Ukraine on its Independence Day

WASHINGTON: On Ukraine’s Independence Day on Wednesday, US President Joe Biden announced aid of USD 2.98 billion in weapons and equipment to the country as Kyiv continues to resist Russian forces for the last six months.

“I am proud to announce our biggest tranche of security assistance to date: approximately USD 2.98 billion of weapons and equipment to be provided through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative,” said the White House citing President Biden.

Biden also wished the people of Ukraine on their Independence Day. “On behalf of all Americans, I congratulate the people of Ukraine on their Independence Day.”

“Over the past six months, Ukrainians have inspired the world with their extraordinary courage and dedication to freedom. They have stood resolute and strong in the face of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. And today is not only a celebration of the past, but a resounding affirmation that Ukraine proudly remains – and will remain – a sovereign and independent nation.”

Biden, noted that the US is committed to supporting the people of Ukraine as they continue the fight to defend their sovereignty.

The President said that the latest aid will allow Ukraine to acquire its air defence systems, artillery systems and munitions, counter-unmanned aerial systems, and radars to ensure it can continue to defend itself over the long term.

“I know this independence day is bittersweet for many Ukrainians as thousands have been killed or wounded, millions have been displaced from their homes, and so many others have fallen victim to Russian atrocities and attacks. But six months of relentless attacks have only strengthened Ukrainians’ pride in themselves, in their country, and in their 31 years of independence. ”

The President also stated that the US stands with the Ukrainian people to proclaim that the darkness that “drives autocracy is no match for the flame of liberty that lights the souls of free people everywhere.”

“The United States, including proud Ukrainian-Americans, looks forward to continuing to celebrate Ukraine as a democratic, independent, sovereign and prosperous state for decades to come,” the White House statement added.

Notably, Russia launched a “special military operation” in Ukraine on February 24, which the West has termed an unprovoked war. As a result of this, Western countries have also imposed several crippling sanctions on Moscow. (ANI)

Comments

comments