India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Biden appoints Indian-American Director of WH Military Office

Biden appoints Indian-American Director of WH Military Office
March 05
15:55 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW YORK: US President Joe Biden has appointed Indian-American Maju Varghese, who was the Chief Operating Officer of his campaign, as his deputy assistant and Director of the White House Military Office.

After managing the logistics for the election campaign of Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, Varghese became the executive director of their inauguration — the swearing-in ceremonies and the festivities around it.

As the Director of the White House Military Office, he will oversee military support, which includes providing medical support, emergency medical services, and presidential transportation and organising official ceremonies and functions. This will be his second stint at the White House.

He was former President Barack Obama’s special assistant and the deputy director of advance, a position in which he worked on organising his travel in the US and abroad.

One of those assignments was organising Obama’s 2015 historic trip to India for the Republic Day celebrations. Varghese later became assistant to the president for administration and management overseeing the White House complex in the Obama administration. His appointment as the Military Office Director was reported by Politico on Monday and Varghese has posted it on LinkedIn.

As the COO of the Biden-Harris campaign, he ran the logistics for the nationwide, multi-million-dollar effort, mobilising tens of thousands of staff and volunteers. He successfully steered the inauguration through two difficult problems: the coronavirus pandemic and the threat of attacks after the January 6 Capitol riots. The ceremony and events like the star-studded “Celebrate America” concert that featured singers Bruce Springsteen, Bon Jovi and Justin Timberlake, and hosted by actor Tom Hanks had to arranged around the two dangers.

Varghese’s parents immigrated from Thiruvalla, Kerala, to the US, where he was born, and he is a lawyer by training. He is one of more than 20 Indian-Americans appointed to senior positions in the Biden administration.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Will Indo-US relations improve under Biden?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition


Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – BLUE MOUNTAIN

BANG-Blue-Mountain

ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

Asiabet

We make it easier for you by providing you with the latest news, celebrity gossip, and useful articles. Today we are bringing you a new form of entertainment, online casino India.

Casinoexpressindia.com is a website specialized in providing the folk of India with the best online casino out there.

Time to read some reviews about online casinos and start playing some fun games.

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

Advantages Of Online #Betting - https://t.co/bcSbcikpsP Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #2021Gambling #AdvantagesOfOnlineBetting #BettingIndia #BettingOnilneIndia #BettingReviews #CasinoBillions #CasinoIndia #Gambling #Lifestyle #OnlineBetting
h J R

- March 5, 2021, 2:52 pm

Indian-Americans are taking ... - https://t.co/HKOh7soCIC Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #Community #Diaspora #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity #IndianCommunityMembers #IndianOrigin #MarsMission
h J R

- March 5, 2021, 10:36 am

Indian-American named 1st VP, COO of NY Fed - https://t.co/ujSG3Dd635 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AdvayMisra #American4Hindus #Community #Diaspora #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity #IndianCommunityMembers
h J R

- March 5, 2021, 10:33 am

Neera Tanden accepts ... - https://t.co/R0FrrTkhvG Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #Community #Diaspora #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity #IndianCommunityMembers #IndianOrigin #NeeraTanden
h J R

- March 5, 2021, 10:29 am

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.