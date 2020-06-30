India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Biden campaign names Indian-American as digital chief of staff

Biden campaign names Indian-American as digital chief of staff
June 30
16:30 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

WASHINGTON: Former US Vice President and 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden has expanded his campaign team, adding Indian-American Medha Raj as his digital chief of staff, it was reported.

In addition to Raj, Biden announced several new names for his almost entirely virtual campaign trail, IndiaWest news reported on Monday citing CNN as saying.

Raj was joined by Clarke Humphrey as the new deputy digital director for grassroots fundraising; Jose Nunez as the digital organizing director; and Christian Tom as the new director of digital partnerships.

The four new additions, whose collective experience includes digital work on the Democratic presidential campaigns of California Senator Kamala Harris, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and online expertise from companies like Twitter and NowThis, will be devoted to online organizing, content and grassroots fundraising.

Raj will work across all facets of the digital department to streamline and coordinate how to maximize the impact of its digital outputs. She comes from former Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg’s campaign, said India-West.

“Excited to share that I’ve joined Joe Biden’s campaign as the Digital Chief of Staff. 130 days to the election and we’re not going to waste a minute,” she wrote on her LinkedIn profile.

Raj is based out of the Los Angeles area in Southern California. She worked for eight months on the Buttigieg campaign, from August 2019 to March 2020.

A graduate of Georgetown University and Stanford, Raj was a research assistant for Real Institute Elcano in Spain; a consultant at Deloitte; on the strategy team for Flippable.org; and the investment team at Higher Ground Labs.

She also served in the office of Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and on California Governor Gavin Newsom’s campaign in 2018.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Should India, USA, Japan, Vietnam And Taiwan Join forces to counter chinese adventurism?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – DAFABET ESPORTS

    Dafabet Gaming Portal

    ADVERTISEMENT – NRIA NET

    www.nria.net

    ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

    Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


    Dr Horton residences at anson

    ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

    Star Tours

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    Concerned over ban on Chinese apps, Xi ... - https://t.co/kdYJT0mOpk Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/NIwxNFUbqG
    h J R

    - June 30, 2020, 1:13 pm

    '#China forcing birth ... - https://t.co/60HRdyoYd9 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #CHinaIndiaFaceOffâ€¦ https://t.co/V7eNEDvHQz
    h J R

    - June 30, 2020, 1:10 pm

    India condemns #Karachi ... - https://t.co/jViwKLZeAk Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/d7023ShCjV
    h J R

    - June 30, 2020, 1:07 pm

    Free ration scheme extended till ... - https://t.co/U9zDvwStpp Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #Congressâ€¦ https://t.co/wp80RvXSvi
    h J R

    - June 30, 2020, 1:04 pm

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.