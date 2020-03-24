Something went wrong with the connection!

Biden campaign names Indian-American to COVID-19 advisory panel

March 24
18:28 2020
WASHINGTON: Democratic contender Joe Bidens presidential campaign has announced that it forming a Public Health Advisory Committee, which includes former US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, an Indian-American, to advise on steps to reduce the threat of the coronavirus pandemic, a media report said.

The panel is made up of six doctors and former government officials and will “provide science-based, expert advice regarding steps the campaign should take to minimize health risks for the candidate, staff, and supporters”, India-West newspaper quoted the former Vice President’s campaign as saying.

“The campaign’s top priority is and will continue to be the health and safety of the public,” it added.

Murthy served as the 19th Surgeon General of the US from December 2014 to April 2017.

He was the first Surgeon General of Indian descent and also the youngest active duty flag officer in federal uniformed service.

