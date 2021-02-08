India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Biden cancels Trump’s nomination of Indian American as judge

Biden cancels Trump’s nomination of Indian American as judge
February 08
15:54 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW YORK: US President Joe Biden has cancelled the nomination of Vijay Shanker to be a judge of the District of Columbia Court of Appeals in Washington. The White House on Thursday informed the Senate that it was withdrawing his nomination, which was made by former President Donald Trump in June.

The Senate did not take up Shankar’s nomination while Trump was in office and the Republican party had the majority. His was one of 32 nominations, 17 of them for judges, that were held over from the Trump administration and pulled back by Biden.

Appointment of judges is a political matter in the US and the president appoints them from the pool of ideological soulmates or party loyalists. Even federal prosecutors are appointed on a party line and like judges they have to be approved by the Senate.

In many states judges are elected by citizens in general elections like legislators. While many political appointees, including prosecutors, leave voluntarily when an administration changes or are fired, judges keep their positions.

When Trump nominated him, Shankar was the deputy chief of the Appellate Section of the Criminal Division at the Justice Department. He investigated and prosecuted violations of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and related offences and oversaw 30 lawyers who handle federal criminal appeals and draft Supreme Court briefs.

He was simultaneously an adjunct associate professor at the Washington College of Law of the American University.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will Biden be able to vaccinate 100m in 100 days?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – COUNTY OF LA

    LAC For YOU

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    End agitation, hold talks: Modi to farmers - https://t.co/Lm4arLrevR Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AamAadmiParty #AAPPunjab #AkaliDal #DelhiChiefMinisterArvindKejriwal #FarmBills #FarmersProtest #FrmLaws #HarsimratKaurBadal #India #IndiaFarmLaws #JantarMantar
    h J R

    - February 8, 2021, 10:37 am

    Biden cancels Trump's nomination of ... - https://t.co/qfgaAesdYm Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AnthonyFauci #China #CoronaVaccine #CoronaVaccineNews #Coronavirus #Covid19Crisis #COVID19USA #Democrats #DonaldTrump #HardestHitCOuntry #IndianAmericanVijayShanker
    h J R

    - February 8, 2021, 10:24 am

    Centre complicating issue, says Rakesh ... - https://t.co/f2OLdsZXyH Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AamAadmiParty #AAPPunjab #AkaliDal #BharatiyaKisanUnion #DelhiChiefMinisterArvindKejriwal #FarmBills #FarmersProtest #India #IndiaFarmLaws #JantarMantar #Kejriwal
    h J R

    - February 8, 2021, 10:22 am

    Beware of 'Foreign Destructive ... - https://t.co/gGQJV0wrEA Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AamAadmiParty #AAPPunjab #AkaliDal #DelhiChiefMinisterArvindKejriwal #FarmBills #FarmersProtest #ForeignDestructiveIdeology #FrmLaws #India #IndiaFarmLaws #JantarMantar
    h J R

    - February 8, 2021, 8:33 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.