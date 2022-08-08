India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Biden denounces Wisconsin Gurdwara shooting on its tenth anniversary

Biden denounces Wisconsin Gurdwara shooting on its tenth anniversary
August 08
14:23 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: US President Joe Biden has denounced the Gurdwara shooting that took place in Oak Creek, Wisconsin, on August 5, 2012, on its tenth anniversary.

Terming it as the deadliest attack on Sikh Americans in US history, Biden stressed the need to ban assault weapons used in many mass shootings in places of worship, along with high-capacity magazines.

On August 5, 2012, the Sikh community of Oak Creek came under attack when white supremacist Wade Page stormed a Gurdwara in Wisconsin and gunned down six worshippers, before shooting himself dead. A seventh person who was severely paralysed died from his injuries in 2020.

Stating that no one should fear for their life when they worship or go about their lives in America, Biden said the House of Representatives has passed a bill in this regard, and called upon the Senate to act as wel

“To stand in defence of religious freedom, we must all stand together to ban the weapons that terrorise congregations around our country,” the President said.

He also lauded the optimism of the Sikh community in the US, which annually hosts a memorial in honour of the mass shooting victims of Wisconsin.

Meanwhile, in a joint statement, the Sikh Coordination Committee East Coast (SCCEC) and American Gurdwara Parbhandak Committee (AGPC) said the SCCEC and AGPC memorialise this shooting and pray for the departed souls and their families.

They also expressed solidarity with other faith communities that have fallen victim to mass gun violence and white supremacy, and urged the US Congress to pass the ‘Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act’.

“We also join the call to US Congress by Sikh Coalition and SALDEF to pass the Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act,” said Himmat Singh, SCCEC Coordinator.

“On this sad occasion, we remember the church mass shooting in Charleston, where nine Black worshipers were shot and killed in 2015, and the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh where 11 worshipers were slain in 2018.

“Both SCCEC and AGPC stand in full solidarity with other faith communities that have fallen victim to mass gun violence and white supremacy,” said Pritpal Singh, Coordinator, AGPC.

 

Comments

comments

Tags
American4HindusCommunityDiasporaFIAHinduAmericanFoundationHinduAmericansIACAIndianAmericansIndianCommunityIndianCommunityMembersIndianOriginJoe BidenNRIOak CreekWisconsinWisconsin Gurdwara
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – August 05th, 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Rangbaaz

ADVERTISEMENT – GYFTING

GYFTING

ADVERTISEMENT – CALTRANS

Caltrans Near Me

ADVERTISEMENT – SKY RIVER CASINOS

SkyRiver Casinos Opening Soon Near You

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

Shea Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – 22BET

22Bet Sports

POPULAR CATEGORIES

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.