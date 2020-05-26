Biden emerges from quarantine on Memorial Day
WASHINGTON: Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, Joe Biden has made his first public appearance at a Memorial Day event after more than two months in quarantine amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the media reported on Tuesday.
Wearing a black face mask, the former Vice President accompanied by his wife Jill, on Monday presented a wreath of white roses at Delaware’s War Memorial Plaza, before observing a moment of silence to commemorate the military personnel who fought in World War Two and the Korean War, reports the BBC.
“It feels good to be out of my house,” Biden told reporters, adding: “Never forget the sacrifices that these men and women made. Never, ever, forget.” Biden last made a public appearance about 10 weeks ago.
Shortly before defeating his Democratic rival Bernie Sanders in primary elections in Florida, Illinois and Arizona, the presidential nominee was forced to self-isolate because of the spread of coronavirus. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania also took part in a wreath-laying ceremony as part of Memorial Day commemorations on Monday.
The President visited Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia and then the historic Fort McHenry in Baltimore. Trump, who has been reluctant to wear a face mask but said recently he would do so “where it’s appropriate”, appeared without any face coverings at both events on Monday.