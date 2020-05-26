Indian-American Senate candidate launches medicines campaign WASHINGTON: Indian-American Rik Mehta, the frontrunner to take on Democrat New Jersey Senator Cory Booker this year, recently launched his “Made in America” medicines campaign that will require companies to...

No slowing down: As 6,535 cases take India tally to 1,45,380 NEW DELHI: The spread of the novel Coronavirus has shown no indication of slowing down with the increase mercury, in fact in the last 15 days it has steadily climbed...

Biden emerges from quarantine on Memorial Day WASHINGTON: Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, Joe Biden has made his first public appearance at a Memorial Day event after more than two months in quarantine amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the...

Transparency needed on India-China face-off at LAC: Rahul NEW DELHI: Amid reports of a face-off between the Indian Army and China’s People’s Liberation Army in eastern Ladakh at the Line of Actual Control (LAC), former Congress President Rahul...

‘Human trials for COVID-19 vaccine may begin in at least 6 months’ NEW DELHI: As India ranked 10th in the global infection list, overtaking Iran, which was an early hotspot of coronavirus, India’s top medical body has said the human trials of...

Novavax begins clinical trial of Covid-19 vaccine in Australia SYDNEY: US-based biotechnology company Novavax has started enrolling participants in Australia for a clinical trial of its coronavirus vaccine candidate, NVX-CoV2373. Preliminary immunogenicity and safety results from the Phase 1 portion...

Uber India lays off around 600 employees NEW DELHI: Uber India on Tuesday announced to lay off around 600 full-time employees due to the impact of the coronavirus crisis. The affected employees would be from across driver...

Salman Khan’s ‘Dabangg’ gets an animated series MUMBAI: Superstar Salman Khan’s popular film franchise, “Dabangg” is now all set to get a run as an animated series. The series will chronicle the life and capers of supercop...

India’s forgotten war with China NEW DELHI: The only India-China conflict that remains etched in our collective memory is the 1962 war, which India tragically lost. But five years later, in 1967, India and China...

Zoos in Lucknow, Kanpur install coolers for animals LUCKNOW/KANPUR: As temperatures rise in parts of central Uttar Pradesh, authorities in the Lucknow and Kanpur zoos have installed water coolers and hay curtains to protect animals. Dilip Gupta, Kanpur...

India, China talk to resolve matter, no breakthrough yet NEW DELHI: Indian Army and China’s People’s Liberation Army held several meetings to resolve face-off in Eastern Ladakh at Line of Actual Control, however, no breakthrough has taken place till...

Pakistani man arrested for attacking Sikh shrine in England LONDON: A Pakistani man, who was trying to mobilise Sikhs against India over Kashmir in England, attacked the Guru Arjan Dev shrine in Derby on Monday morning. He was later...

Indian Army Major gets UN award for anti-sexual violence campaign UNITED NATIONS: An Indian Army Major, who has been selected for the 2019 UN Military Gender Advocate of the Year Award for her role in the organisation’s anti-sexual violence campaign,...

Sagar Ratna files police complaint against rumour-monger NEW DELHI: Restaurant chain Sagar Ratna has filed a complaint with the Delhi Police against a man who allegedly spread a rumour that around 40 delivery boys of the food...

Domestic flights take-off, but passengers harried as many cancelled NEW DELHI: Passengers were seen harried at the national capita l’s IGI Airport on Monday as over 80 domestic flights were canceled owing to state governments’ cap on accepting flights....

India an attractive investment destination: Anurag Thakur NEW DELHI: Union Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur has said that India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi is successfully fighting the battle against Covid-19. He said the government...

WHO appreciates China’s openness on identifying COVID-19 source GENEVA: The World Health Organization (WHO) has said it appreciates China’s openness to joint efforts by the international science community to identify the source of the virus, and that such...