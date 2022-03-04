Biden had ‘constructive conversation’ with Quad leaders: White House
WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden on Thursday had a “constructive conversation” with Quad leaders which included Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid the rapidly evolving Russia-Ukraine conflict.
On a question whether India-Russia military ties were discussed during the Quad meet, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said, “US President Joe Biden felt it was a constructive conversation.”
Psaki added that Biden suggested that members of their national security team should follow up going forward.
The Quad leaders convened a virtual meeting on Wednesday where they discussed the ongoing conflict and humanitarian crisis in Ukraine and assessed its broader implications also reaffirmed their commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific.
Quad leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirmed their commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific, in which the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states is respected and countries are free from military, economic, and political coercion, the White House said in a press release.
A White House said that the Quad leaders reaffirmed their dedication to the Quad as a mechanism to promote regional stability and prosperity.
“They agreed to stand up a new humanitarian assistance and disaster relief mechanism which will enable the Quad to meet future humanitarian challenges in the Indo-Pacific and provide a channel for communication as they each address and respond to the crisis in Ukraine,” said White House. (ANI)
