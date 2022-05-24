India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Biden hails PM Modi’s pandemic response, hits out at China

Biden hails PM Modi’s pandemic response, hits out at China
May 24
12:37 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

TOKYO: Drawing a parallel between “India’s success with China’s failure” to handle the pandemic, US President Joe Biden praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a closed session of the Quad Leaders’ Summit in Tokyo on Tuesday, for handling Covid-19 outbreak in a democratic manner.

According to a senior official, Biden contrasted India’s success with China’s failure to handle the COVID-19 pandemic while both the countries are of comparable size.
Biden added that PM Modi’s success has shown the world that democracies can deliver, and busted the “myth that autocracies like China and Russia can handle the rapidly changing world better because their leadership can take and implement decisions without going through lengthy democratic processes”, said the official.

According to the official, these remarks from President Biden appeared to be unscripted, as he made a special intervention to say this before his prepared remarks.

PM Modi met US President Biden today shortly after holding the Quad Leaders’ Summit. The meeting marks a continuation of their regular dialogue having interacted most recently in virtual mode on April 11.

The leaders of the Quad nations–Australia, India, Japan, and the United States–met today in Tokyo for the fourth time and the second time in person.

This meeting comes after the fourth interaction of Quad Leaders since their first virtual meeting in March 2021, in-person Summit in Washington D.C. in September 2021 and virtual meeting in March 2022.

The Quad Summit provided an opportunity for the Leaders to exchange views about developments in the Indo-Pacific region and contemporary global issues of mutual interest. The Quad summit taking place witnessed the launch of a new initiative for continuous collaboration in the maritime domain, space, climate change, health and cyber security. (ANI)

Comments

comments

Tags
BJPIndiaFightsCoronaJoe BidenNarendra ModiNarendraModipoliticalQuadQUAD LeadersQUAD summitUSAWhite Houseworld
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – May 20th, 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

Attack Part 1 on ZEE 5

ADVERTISEMENT – CALTRANS

Caltrans Near Me

ADVERTISEMENT – ACVOTE.ORG

ACVOTE

ADVERTISEMENT – SMCVOTE

SMCVOTE

ADVERTISEMENT – SKYRIVER CASINO

Skyriver

ADVERTISEMENT – 22BET

22Bet Casino

POPULAR CATEGORIES

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.